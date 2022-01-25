Red Wing High School musical, "The Music Man"
Photo by Rachel Fergus/Republican Eagle

Red Wing students are preparing to perform the classic musical, "The Music Man." 

The show opens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Sheldon Theatre. Subsequent performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 28 and 29, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30. 

Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for students. 

Masks are required inside the Sheldon Theatre. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit sheldontheatre.org

