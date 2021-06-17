June residents at the Anderson Center are:
Youmee Lee
Visual artist
A visual artist from Rochester, N.Y., Youmee Lee will focus on printmaking while in Red Wing. Lee explores “her intersectional experiences as a Deaf Korean American woman” through art, officials said. Her niche is intertwining handmade Korean paper (hanji) with other art forms, including ceramics and animation, to bring stories to life.
She will use the Granary print studio for intaglio and letterpress printmaking, the dark room for controlled stop-motion animation photography, and a visual arts space in the North Studios to create mixed media pieces.
Charlie Ainsworth
Writer/filmmaker
A native of St. Paul now living in Austin, Texas, Charlie Ainsworth is a filmmaker/writer who will focus on screenwriting this month. He loves producing and directing, but his true passion is screenwriting. While here, he is working on a first draft of a screenplay.
Ainsworth founded Angry Deaf People Productions, an independent film company that tells Deaf-centric and Deaf-driven stories, with a goal of being a contributing force in the #DeafTalent movement.
Jenna Fischtrom Beacom
Fiction writer
Jenna Fischtrom Beacom, a longtime Deaf activist/advocate, co-founded the #DeafinMedia project, which seeks to increase authentic representation of Deaf people in the media. She earned a master’s in deaf education from the University of Minnesota, and now lives in Columbus, Ohio, with her husband and daughter.
Beacom will spend the month revising her manuscript for a Young Adult novel, “Signs & Portents.” It’s the novel she wishes she’d had when she was a newly deaf teenager. While at Tower View she will hopes that close proximity to other Deaf people with help provide nuance as she writes.
Sara Stallard
Creative nonfiction writer
A resident of Campbell, Calif., Sara Stallard writes creative nonfiction. She taught high school English for 10 years and now is coordinator of education resources. In her writing, Stallard explores how ASL influences her use of English. She writes a column, Coffee Shop Notes, focusing on Deaf creativity and dialect.
While in Red Wing she is working on “Cacoethes Scribendi: A Deaf Writer Growing Up,” a project that consists of 55 narrative sketches. In addition, Stallard is composing anecdotes for a collection of cat stories in a form of English that resembles conversational use of ASL.
Cristina Hartmann
Fiction writer
Cristina Hartmann is a DeafBlind writer from Pittsburgh, Pa., whose stories explore how perception can shape relationships. She graduated from Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School and once was a regulatory lawyer. Her articles have been featured on Vox, Newsweek and other sites.
At Tower View Hartmann is working on a short story about a sighted bystander trying to help a DeafBlind woman. It is her response to the Oscar-nominated short film “Feeling Through,” which portrays a sighted teenager helping a DeafBlind man. Her version rejects the inspirational framework and instead explores the complexities embodied in “helping someone in need” from different perspectives.
