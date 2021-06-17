Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 277 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA SIBLEY IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA DAKOTA SCOTT IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA WATONWAN IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN DUNN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN PIERCE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, NEW ULM, OWATONNA, RED WING, RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST JAMES, ST PETER, AND WASECA.