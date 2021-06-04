Why do you work for this organization?

Growing up in the ELC, I learned firsthand the positive impact that being outdoors can have on a person. The skills our students learn are not just ELC skills, but life skills—teamwork, communication, hard work, perseverance and the list goes on and on.

How/when did you become interested in this organization?

When I was 12 my mom asked if I wanted to try the ELC, it was an outdoor program where students went camping and a whole host of other activities, but all nature based. That was a turning point and I have never looked back.

What is your favorite part of your job?

It would have to be my time in the woods with our students. Many students are in our program for years and you get to know them very well; it is almost an extended family. Seeing them succeed, work through challenges and simply enjoying nature, that brings me the greatest joy.

Get to know Jason Jech Jason Jech grew up in Red Wing and studied at UW Stevens Point where he obtained a B.S. in o…

What do you want people to know about what you do?

This program is open for anyone that is interested in the outdoors but it takes so many people working together to make this program a reality, from the Red Wing Shoe Company who has supported this program for 50+ years, to the ELC board and staff, to parents, landowners, shuttle drivers the list goes on and on! They say it takes a village to raise a child- and you can see first-hand that village at work right here in Red Wing and the ELC.

What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?

Simply contact the ELC or check out our website, which has photos, videos and newsletters.

Phone: 651-388-7339

Email: rwelcoffice@gmail.com

Website: www.redwingelc.org