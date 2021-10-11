WABASHA -- National Eagle Center Bald and Golden Eagle viewing field trips are scheduled to return.
After a hiatus during the 2020/2021 winter season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center’s team of expert naturalists are preparing to lead guests to eagle viewing hotspots starting this fall.
“The eagle viewing along the Upper Mississippi River was phenomenal last winter,” said Scott Mehus, director of education. “We were very disappointed that we weren’t able to share that experience with guests. Field trips are always a fun and memorable experience for our guests and educators alike, and we’re looking forward to hosting them again this season.”
The Upper Mississippi River Valley is home to hundreds of bald eagles. In the summer, bald eagles nest along the river valley and feed their young from the plentiful fish of the Mississippi River. In the winter, hundreds more migrate to this area to find open water.
This year’s field trip schedule features 12 field trips than previous years and a greater variety of subjects, adding tundra swan and waterfowl field trips.
“Each year in late fall the tundra swan migration generates a great deal of interest among birders and non-birders alike,” said Mehus. “We’ve included some swan viewing as part of our Bald Eagle trips in the past, but this year we will offer viewing opportunities specifically for people interested in swans and other migrating waterfowl.”
This season’s field trip schedule includes:
Bald eagle: Oct. 30, Feb. 26, March 12, March 26, April 16
Golden eagle: Dec. 11, Dec. 31, Jan. 8, Jan. 29, Feb. 12
Tundra swan and waterfowl: Nov. 13 and 27
The season kicks off with a bald eagle field trip Saturday, Oct. 30. The cost is $40 for National Eagle Center members and $50 for non-members.
Trips begin with a brief orientation at 1 p.m. and conclude back at the center between 4:30 and 5 p.m. for light refreshments.
For additional details about the upcoming season’s schedule and online registration, visit the National Eagle Center's website.
