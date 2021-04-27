When was the last time you held a gun? What is your take on what happened in Dayton and El Paso?
Last week for practice. I’ve been a gun owner since I could own one. I’m not associated with the NRA. I don’t wish what happened over the weekend on anybody. I wish it would never happen, but I think it’s a mental issue that is the problem not the gun itself. A number of different things could be done, getting those with mental health issues more help, stepping in a little bit sooner, a little bit tighter regulations on guns, but I don’t believe the Second Amendment can be taken away.
Rachel Szenay
Dresser. WI
A week ago. I’ve been a gun owner for a long time but I am not a member of the NRA. I’ve had my differences with the NRA because I think they’re so focused on just the Second Amendment when I think the First Amendment is probably just as important, if not more important. But I think, as an organization, they do a good job with training people. (Dayton and El Paso) It’s more mental health than anything. Background checks do nothing. They did a background check on the guy in El Paso. 50 Years ago, we used to have what was called state hospitals where if people were found to have a mental defect, that is where they would get treated, same as being in jail but they were getting mental help. We’ve done away with that and look where we’re at. When you relate it to the gun issue, it’s all connected.
Dave Kerr
Ellsworth, WI
I’ve never held a gun. I’m not a gun owner. Guns don’t really interest me at all. This past weekend was unfortunate, obviously. I think it’s more of a mental health issue but also guns have a little bit to do with it as well. Gun owners could say more.
Dawson Monty
Somerset, WI
Thank God I haven’t had to, but I do. Yes sir, I am a gun owner. I’m good with it and I’ll protect myself if I have to. I think with incidents like this weekend, it’s a mental illness issue. It’s not a gun owner issue. I think family and friends can recognize that issue first and they fail to report it because there is no process. That I agree with. As a gun owner, I don’t know what I could do. I don’t have anybody in my life that I would be threatened by or feel would harm someone else. I am an NRA member. Politically, they’re a necessary to protect #2, absolutely.
Laurie F
St. Paul, MN
Not since my dad took me hunting as a child. I don’t own any guns. I think gun violence is a mixture of both gun ownership and mental health issues. If you look at European countries, there is more gun control. I don’t get why people need to have assault rifles for hunting. I get it for personal protection, like you want to protect your land or your home, but if you go hunting for food or game, why do you need AR’s to do any of that. But I think we also need more background checks. We should put something in place to look at that stuff as well.
Meghan Huey
Woodbury, MN
Maybe a month ago. I’m not a gun owner. My daughter bought one. I think gun violence is a joint problem, gun owners and mental health. I do think both sides could do more and the sooner the better.
Doris Smith
River Falls, WI
It’s been a while. I’d say it’s been about two years. I am a gun owner. I used to hunt years ago, but I haven’t recently. Now I’ve gotten into practice shooting. I’m not a member of the NRA. I don’t think we need them. This past weekend, it’s a complicated issue. One issue is, way too much media play on it. A lot of those people want that notoriety, they think they'll be famous. If we could somehow tone that down. I also don’t think there's any need for 50 and 100 round magazines of any kind. We don’t need that for hunting. I was brought up that you only need one shot. Another issue, I truly believe this, on the internet, all the shooting games that young people play, they just don’t think there’s any reality to it. So when they go and get the real thing, a gun, and use that, people die.
David Vold
River Falls, WI
Yesterday. I am a gun owner. I am a member of the NRA. I feel they’re doing fine. I think a lot of the issue is mental health. I grew up generations ago. We had guns everywhere throughout all of our houses. We could bring them on school buses. We could bring them into school. There’s weren’t mass shootings. Gun safety used to be taught right in school. Pretty hard to blame the inert object that’s been here forever. I’m a veteran. I grew up in the military. I think mental health is the biggest concern. A lot of drugs are being pushed to solve the problems. I know some people who are on prescription meds and that drives some stability but also drives a lot of instability. There’s a common denominator in a lot of these events unfortunately and that’s the weapon of choice. I think some of these red flag gun laws that are being pushed are appropriate in these types of cases no doubt. But an all out assault on the Second Amendment is not the appropriate answer to this problem.
Greg Lee
Prescott, WI
A couple of weeks ago. It was target practice with a handgun. I am a gun owner. No, I am not a member of the NRA. I think the NRA has too much influence. People are looking at electability and the money they need for that versus what’s the right thing to do. I’m a former Marine, so I certainly understand guns. With regard to the gun violence over the weekend, I think we’ve lost the privilege to own certain types of guns. I have the right to come and go as I please. But if I were to break the law, I would lose that right. I think we have to look at it from that standpoint.
I think there is a huge contradiction in terms. On the one hand, we’re for the right to life and on the other hand, we're for the right to guns. At some point in time, when rights become more important than lives, you’ve got an issue.
Dan Vesta
River Falls, WI
A couple of weeks ago. I am a gun owner. What happened over the weekend was very unfortunate but I think it’s a mental health issue not a gun issue. I’m absolutely in favor of universal background checks.
Lauren Stephens
River Falls, WI
