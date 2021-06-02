Six stops each by Legionnaires and Civil War reenactors marked Memorial Day 2021. The 3rd Minnesota, Co. C visited St. Columbkill Cemetery, Belle Creek; Evergreen Cemetery, Goodhue; Presbyterian, east of Goodhue; Union Cemetery, Belvidere; and additional graveside observances firing a salute at the resting place of original 3rd Minnesota soldiers Claus Holst, Co. F, and John Hartman, Co. E.
Hartman was from Hay Creek and may have been one of the men who left directly from their harvest work and the fields to enlist in Red Wing when President Abraham Lincoln issued the call to arms, 3rd Minnesota members report.
Decoration Day -- what we know as Memorial Day today -- began shortly after the Civil War ended, first in southern cemeteries, then in the north.
Post 598 members visited the same four cemeteries -- printing $500 for a clothing project at the VA Hospital -- plus St. Mary’s Cemetery in Bellechester and St. Peter’s Cemetery nearby on May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.