Readers can now get news that is relevant to their community by accessing newly-launched websites that feature Red Wing, Hudson and River Falls news exclusively.
The move is a departure from www.rivertowns.net that provided regional news. These new web sites offer a more local experience with timely news, sports and lifestyle updates throughout the day.
Click on one of the websites below to get news just local to you.
• Republican Eagle: Featuring Red Wing and surrounding towns.
• Hudson Star Observer: Featuring Hudson, New Richmond and surrounding towns.
• River Falls Journal: Featuring River Falls and surrounding towns.
You can sign up for daily newsletters at each website and follow our Facebook pages by clicking these links: Republican Eagle,Hudson Star Observer and River Falls Journal.
