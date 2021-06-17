A cohort of five Deaf artists and writers is spending the month of June at the Anderson Center at Tower View working on individual creative projects.
The five – a printmaker and a screenwriter, fiction and nonfiction writers -- represent all corners of the country, from the East Coast to the West Coast, from New York to Texas and from the heart of America’s Midwest.
The public is invited to meet the residents and learn about their experiences on Saturday, June 26.
The Deaf Artist Residency program was created in 2014 and has been held every other year until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic forced its postponement for a year.
The program was the vision of Cynthia Weitel, a Deaf visual artist at the Anderson Center, officials said. She designed it and continues to lead it. “It is the only residency opportunity in the world devoted exclusively to Deaf artists,” according to Adam Wiltgen, development director and residency program coordinator.
“The goal of the Deaf Artist Residency is to create artistic and organizational networks that support the development of the Deaf arts as a distinct cultural area within the larger context of American culture,” Wiltgen said.
The program is made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and a partnership with Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., a federally chartered private university for the education of Deaf and hard of hearing students.
The five artists will offer a presentation on their work and residency experience at 7 p.m. June 26 in the Historic Barn. The capstone event is free and open to the public.
“The event is an opportunity to learn about the rapidly evolving field of Deaf arts and culture directly from top artists from across the country who are working at the vanguard of cultural expression in literature, film, visual arts and performance based in American Sign Language and the Deaf experience,” Wiltgen said.
“Each artist will offer a presentation on their work and residency experience before participating in a Q&A,” he added. ASL interpreters, tactile interpreters and spoken English all will be available.
