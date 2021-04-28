I’ve never been a big fan of rummage sales. I have been with friends when they’ve made purchases at pleasant neighborhood sidewalks and garages. My one friend had the relaxed attitude that if it was “meant to be” for her to have something, it would still be waiting for her when she got there.
My ex-husband, on the other hand, went about garage sales with great determination and precision. There was a list, there were maps, there was the early departure. After I rode along with him a couple times, I quickly learned not to loiter over the vintage jewelry when he’d completed his search of the premises for valuable items to add to his collections or potentially resell. My own separate routine developed into coffee shops, nature hikes and a colorful farmers market.
Recently, I was tempted to stop in at a rummage and bake sale at the Vasa church center. If I had been sure there was a bakery item on the table with rhubarb in it I would’ve had to do it.
Like I’ve said out loud about myself at least a time or two, I’m more into scenery than shopping. The Vasa sales came to my attention when I dipped down off of Highway 19 and drove by the church because I had enjoyed seeing all the little blue flowers in one of the yards and wanted another glimpse. Then I saw all the cars at this place where I know pancakes have been served — I believe lingonberries may’ve been involved.
I also remember sitting outside this building on a really hot day for worship with my brother and his family before the antique tractor parade. Small world such as it is, my brother and his wife know the woman well who was the pastor there at that time. Her son and their oldest daughter went to prom together. They noticed her in the kitchen here doing dishes. (I had thought she was the pastor at a different church. Wrong.) My younger niece in attendance that day recognized the van by the manse as I texted my oldest niece about our encounter.
Being right in the moment can add value to any experience — especially if it seems like something that was meant to be.
