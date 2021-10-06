They had me at “emotionally healthy spirituality.”
I’d woken up early that morning and felt like paying homage to the moonlight. I couldn’t quite line myself up with the luminescent orb from the bed or the chair, so I sat on the floor. It seemed like a good prayer setting, but I didn’t have a specific script in mind. So I particularly appreciated the comment later on about quietly being in God’s presence versus the “grocery list” approach, which was made by one of the women advocating for involvement in an upcoming seminar series.
The fast paced line drawing depictions of the Book of Daniel during the worship video for the second in a four-part series on “waiting” at Zion Covenant Church in Ellsworth were impressive. I did remember the story about the three guys in the furnace, as well as the actual furnace, in the Sunday school room where I grew up. I also remembered Pastor Dave and others from a worship video over a year and a half ago — I had been impressed by the creative family band out in the field, the married couple talking in front of a whiteboard and the musicians performing in front of vertical strings of little white lights.
My recollection of the story of the Tower of Babel didn’t include Pastor Dave’s commentary of God saying to the angels “hold my drink” when the Babylonians basically imply to God, “We got this, move over.”
The next Sunday we learned more about the Book of Revelation (as noted by the awesome Bible team man’s voice during the appearance of the amazing sketches, no “s”). He spoke of storylines and plot tension.
I liked Pastor Dave’s story about scoring two fourth row seats to Wicked in Chicago (quite the wait), complete with the analogy of a backstage pass — and, I thought, particularly appropriate use of the expression “holy smokes.” I also appreciated him saying out loud regarding the description of one of the prophetic visions that it had to be a “super weird sight.”
We are encouraged to be “good citizens” — of the kingdom of God (while respecting the flag and enjoying great fireworks). And as we wait on this “wobbly world” we continue to worship by singing songs and seeking through a door that’s always open to us all to behold glimpses of awesome beauty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.