An hour before the livestream, Pastor Paul posted a quick welcome video from under the arched stained glass window above the front doors. Right on schedule, there was organ music, a few soft conversational voices and a little activity of people moving about up front by the white balustrades of the communion rail under the statue of Jesus with his hand outstretched.
It was announced that all 124 quilts on display last week at Sabylund Lutheran Church in rural Pierce County had gotten bundled up with care packages — “many hands make light the work.” It was also announced that the women’s Bible study would be gathering the second versus third Tuesdays for the next couple of months.
The sermon was about women being valued equally with men. There was a hearty bit of laughter about the graven offense of “burnt toast,” and context provided for more potentially injurious affronts explaining some questions were posed to Jesus as a bit of trickery with the law.
Women were “radically uplifted” by Jesus. As were children.
The children’s sermon featured a slide of a welcome mat. (Pastor had become solidly familiar with the one at his brother’s front door when he’d stood there waiting for the door to be unlocked.) He said regarding “let the little children come unto me” that Jesus wasn’t just “mildly perturbed, he was indignant” at the idea that anyone should be turned away.
Saying everyone is “broken yet blessed” it’s all about the relationships we “get to, versus have to” build with each other.
The flutter of many hands using sanitizer before picking up communion kits sort of mirrored the movement of the yellow leaves out my window, brilliant before the backdrop of green grass, which helped serve to “make the ordinary holy.”
Driving over there on art tour Sunday had me tapping my brakes at some studios I’d been to before, and imagining stepping through open doors to a couple old buildings I hadn’t noticed previously. I had definitely noticed Sabylund before and imagine I will again — not because I have to, but because I get to.
