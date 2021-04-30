I’d never seen such vivid hydrangeas before. Or at least I’m pretty sure that’s what they were. Dozens of intense blue softball shaped blossoms in more than half a dozen pots stood stalwartly on display in front of a white tablecloth and multiple glimmering candelabras at Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing on its YouTube video for Sunday, April 11, 2021. I look forward to checking back on the Easter lilies.
All three women of the clergy were robed and masked in white with different subtle tailoring details and similar hair.
The Rev. Letha stood firm at the front during the anthem of the unseen choir holding what appeared to be a three-ring binder — white with a slightly shimmery off-center cross in swirly red with a long arm reaching all the way to the farthest edge. At one point she meditatively turned a page.
We heard how the “paschal mystery established the new covenant of reconciliation,” and genesis of the familiar phrase, “Peace be with you,” which was Christ’s greeting as he appeared to the disciples behind a closed and locked door. He later gave an encore to convince doubting Thomas of the truth in his claims to having survived the cross.
Intern Pat in turn told us a story of overcoming doubts — others’ as well as her own. She had mustered her skills and navigational tools to persevere in driving to Santa Fe, New Mexico, all by herself. When she described her triumphant arrival I could imagine sitting in one of the pews and impulsively offering up a quick little pattering of applause.
Deacon Barbara is familiar to me from Facebook Thursday evening compline services. I haven’t clicked in for awhile, but I remember being bundled up under covers at one point during the height of the pandemic and listening to her calming words three times in a row before peacefully dozing off. I also recall showing her my Big Turn Music Festival wrist ribbon to gain admission to the packed venue — and again as receiving communion the next morning.
Like the inspired solo performer’s voice raising the rafters on a weekend evening there a few years back, “Ain’t no grave gonna keep this body down.”
