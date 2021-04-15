One of the guests on a late night talk show was a physicist and author of the bestselling book “The God Equation.” I remember reading some information about string theory years ago in a book with a title that may’ve referred to the infinite universe — seems to me I can recall a horizontal figure eight infinity symbol on the cover (or maybe my mind is just stringing me along...).
There were words about quirky quarks, strengths and weaknesses on various levels and an analogy to “fish out of water.” I recalled the part this on-screen author mentioned about twisted rubber-bands. I didn’t recall the comparison to music. Maybe that’s new.
Imagining a celestial choir invoked images of Salt Lake City — home of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. My parents stopped there with us kids on a family road trip. I was impressed Donnie and Marie Osmund were members. There were murals in one room. As I recall, the main character was blond.
My older brother is a big fan of the musical “The Book of Mormon.” He really appreciates the humor. I’ve never seen it. I’m not sure what my brothers remember of our childhood tour. We probably all remember the unusually thick water in the lake.
Finding some information online, I read the story about a 14-year-old boy who went into his favorite prettily sunlit woods in 1820 to pray for guidance. He was trying to discern which zealous and combative religious sect to join — the Methodists or the Presbyterians. He was met with the presence of disturbing darkness followed by great light. Later, complete with scriptural references straight from the Old Testament, he is said to have uncovered another book of the Bible that covers a span of time some 600 years before Christ’s birth to 400 after.
Looking around more on the website of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, I found out they were doing exterior renovations to the temple in Salt Lake City during the pandemic.
The map online showed this church in Red Wing and a few in the metro area. Moving on to a link with choir anthems, I watched a brief video of a couple hundred formally dressed men and women standing out in a verdant expanse of grass by trees and water gloriously singing a familiar song about sound — beginning with “amazing” and ending with the word “begun” — graceful music in our souls.
