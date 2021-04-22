The summer before I left California, I spent a few weeks subletting a place up north near Santa Cruz with a college friend who was doing an internship for her master’s degree.
One weekend when she was back in Minnesota for a wedding I decided late in the day that I wanted to go watch the sunset over the ocean. I ended up in the hamlet of Davenport — it became a favorite comfortable spot to go sit for awhile.
That first time I was standing out on a windy cliff by myself when I heard a motorcycle approaching. The daylight was just starting to fade. Being cautious, I thought I should leave. A couple people in black leather were heading towards me. Then I found out that they were indeed a couple. They were there to renew their wedding vows. They asked me to read the part of the minister — I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say the words “Dearly beloved.”
After leaving them to have a moment to themselves, I picked a small bouquet of wild flowers and left it on their gas tank.
On the Sunday of Flood Run weekend, I decided I wanted to drive to an alluring spot along Wisconsin Highway 35. I didn’t see or hear any motorcycles go by while I was there. (I did later see some shiny sentries by campsites in the Maiden Rock village park campground and a few people gazing placidly at the scenery.)
After stacking up a few small stones from by a raspberry bramble on one of the front steps, I stood in the sun by the back steps for a moment then walked once around the little cemetery. There’s a list posted out front of veterans’ graves dating back to the Civil War.
I picked a sprig of a low pink wildflower from a thick patch between the building and the monuments. Then I picked up a curl of dried corn husk closer to the field.
After tossing the stones back by the downspout and putting a lone bulky white knit glove with a light blue tassel at the wrist on a lamp post, I set the wispy little bouquet on the dashboard of my car right by the steering wheel and headed back north. As I went past some low rumbling riders, I imagined many of their contemporaries peacefully gazing up at this restful sacred spot and feeling blessed indeed.
