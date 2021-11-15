Coreene Ruby is not good at sitting still, at least that’s what she says. She kept busy raising children, running a balloon company, beading, making suncatchers and numerous other hobbies and responsibilities. During the pandemic, she and her community benefited from one of her oldest pastimes: baking.
“How long have I been baking? Probably since my kids were little ones,” says Ruby over the phone. “I didn't bake a whole lot growing up because my mom didn’t like us to mess up her kitchen.”
When the kids were little, and now, Ruby loved birthdays. And so, she would host birthday parties for her children in the small Wisconsin town where they lived. Of course, she would bake the cake. Decades later she still makes cake and other desserts, but cookies, she explains, are her forte.
Ruby has made a variety of cookies in her day, but she tends to stick with the classics: sugar and chocolate chip cookies.
While chocolate chip cookies are popular, Ruby usually makes three batches when baking her popular treat. She said, “Some kids didn't like the nuts and some wanted nuts and no chips... and I liked it all with everything.”
Stephanie Elsen is one of Ruby’s children. She said of her mom, “My mom has always been an extremely generous person, but during COVID she stepped it up and began baking treats for people all the time.” Elsen added, “Sometimes my husband and I were lucky enough to be gifted her delicious treats, and it was so nice seeing her from afar at least.”
During the pandemic, Ruby would bake to pass the time of social distancing. Instead of eating all of her handiwork, she began filling small, holiday themed bags from her business with four to five cookies. Ruby would then get in the car and begin delivering the goodies to local friends.
“I’d call them up and say ‘I'm bringing cookies over where can I leave them?’ One I had to leave on top of a garbage can that was sitting out in the driveway, and she retrieved it. One lives in an apartment condo, so I left it downstairs, and they came down and got it.”
The neighbors were lucky enough to receive fresh cookies from Ruby’s kitchen. She said, “I have the cutest little lawn mower. He's just a young boy, but he's 12 going on 21! He's just adorable. And I I love this family. And they live several blocks away from me, so for holidays I would deliver to them.”
A neighbor across the street began receiving regular deliveries before the pandemic. Ruby told the Republican Eagle that after her husband died there was a bat in her home. She is terrified of bats so at 10 p.m. she called the neighbor, and he succeeded in freeing the bat from her home. “So forevermore he’s been known as my Batman,” Ruby laughed.
Ruby thanked Batman with cookies and when she asked him if she could ever do anything for him, he simply replied, “just keep making my cookies.”
Ruby is beginning to see people in person again, but that doesn’t mean she has stopped delivering her baked goods. The only change is that now, she can deliver the items by hand instead of at a drop spot.
Ruby’s baking has been something to look forward to for many during the unknown of the past months. Ruby concluded, “It's a feel-good for me when I bake and when I give to my people, they seem to feel good, too. So, I think that's the point of it; In this world of fear, it's something positive.”
