The Red Wing and Prairie Island Indian Communities came together this week to create a hand-painted community tipi designed for relationship-building and cultural teachings, as part of the Honoring Dakota Project.
The tipi’s design and vibrant paintings tell a story of progress and hope for the future of these two communities.
Over the last week, families, youth, businesses and organizations from both Red Wing and Prairie Island contributed to the tipi’s vision, construction and artwork.
The tipi is currently located in Bay Point Park near He Mni Can-Barn Bluff, where grandparents and relatives from the Prairie Island Indian Community were born in tipis and called the land home.
“What ‘tipi’ really means is that they live there. ‘Ti’ is a home and ‘pi’ is they… we say they live there because it was very rare that it was a one-person dwelling,” Language and Culture Teacher for the Prairie Island Indian Community Barry Hand said. “There’s a story about this tipi that is a story of unity, of coming together, of mending hearts, souls and spirits, and of reconciliation on both sides.”
The story of these two communities coming together demonstrates the values of Mitakuye Owasin, meaning ‘We are all related.’
“The City of Red Wing and this group have been having sometimes charged conversations, emotional conversations, and sometimes disagreements,” Hand said. “I have two of my kids here and every day they quarrel, they disagree and they argue, but they love each other.”
Hand described the era we find ourselves in today, stating how individuals or groups of people tend to “shut off their humanity” when they don’t see eye-to-eye. Instead of creating divisions amid conflict and disagreements, Hand learned to find the unified humanity within us all.
“We’re human, that’s what we do best. It’s about coming back together that makes us special,” Hand said. “So this group, they may have had disagreements, but they’ve come back together. They’ve shed a lot of tears and they’ve come back together. They’ve had laughter and they’ve strengthened their bond.”
Husband and wife duo Jeremy Fields and Collins Provost-Fields designed the artwork for the tipi alongside Cole Redhorse Taylor, with each piece representing a story of the history of the land.
“As myself and my colleagues do work all across the country with many different tribes and tribal communities, what’s happening here is very special. It’s very powerful,” Fields said. “This is something that a lot of our communities pray for and don’t get to see. This is something that our young people long for and don’t get to experience.”
Jeremy Fields shared that a mere two or three years ago, he could not have imagined a project like Honoring Dakota taking place on this shared land.
“Today and this weekend, what was created here carried a lot of intention and it was something that we wanted to create as a commemoration of a commitment to the relationship between both communities,” Field said. “We wanted it to be a gift back to the Prairie Island community as a ‘welcome home.’ ”
For the Red Wing and Prairie Island Indian Communities, this is home.
Mitakuye Owasin.
We are all related.
