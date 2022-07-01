Red Wing’s many resources to help residents are spread across town, with a “resource hub” located in central downtown there is hope to curb obstacles when receiving services.
The plans for a resource center have been in the works through Hope and Harbor and United Way. Winona and other cities have resource hubs and officials in Red Wing are hoping for something similar.
“There are hub communities all over, and it isn’t a novel concept, and it is a real thing in many communities. The hub in Winona, they run a day program that has ‘community connectors’ and they help connect people with resources,” Magill said.
Liz Magill from Hope and Harbor presented a proposal for a resource hub budget to the City Council and county board in early June.
“I talked to the City Council about the funding and the process of opening something like this,” Magill said.
The plans right now are still in early stages but many people are on board with the idea. The issue standing in the way comes down to funding the center.
“It is all based on funding, if the funding doesn’t show up then it won’t happen. I'm writing grants, and I’ve asked the city for funding, and I’ve asked the county for funding, and it is all just based on that. I’m in the process of submitting more grants, but we just have to see what happens,” Magill said.
“The neat thing about it is once it gets up and going, it won’t be grant dependent it would be funded by an insurance company or that type of thing and that is the goal and that is where United Way would be able to help,” she said.
Magill and other volunteers have come up with a location, resources that would be available and a rough budget of what it all would cost during the first year and start up.
The resource center would take away extra obstacles in getting people to these resources. Homelessness in Red Wing is an ongoing issue and there are predictions for higher numbers of homelessness this fall.
“People would come in and look for resources, and they would be assigned a community connector that would help them with food, housing, mental and physical help and all of that. They can help filing paperwork and work through that depending on their needs, ” Magill said.
The community navigators would have access to all the resources that residents might need. This takes out the challenge of getting to multiple places for resources in one day, because sometimes that is not possible for everyone.
This resource hub would be a place for people to access multiple resources at once, including housing information, medical information, childcare, and more. The hub would focus on something called “social determinants of health” and help those who need resources based on that.
“It is what determines the economic and social conditions that influence individuals and groups' differences in health status. So it is kind of like people who can find these resources on their own and then those that cannot,” Magill said.
The project would happen in two phases, the first phase would be the start up, a “pilot” for a larger hub. Magill has plans for what this first phase would look like, then a collaboration with United Way would help push the rest of the project forward.
“If we get the funding in, we can work on just getting it off the ground in this first year and then pushing forward with something more permanent,” Magill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.