Red Wing has been a part of the energy transition conversation for many years.
A new Energy Transition Advisory Committee is discussing how to assist communities economically when major power plants close.
“We have been a part of the energy debate for as long as I have been here and longer than that,” Red Wing administrative business director Marshall Halloclk said.
Hallock is a member of the Energy Transition Advisory Committee and is able to provide the perspective of affected communities in the advisory committee meetings.
“The state set up the Energy Transition Office and set up the ETAC, this is a new endeavor for the state,” Hallocl said.
Cities like Becker, Minnesota, and Cohasset, Minnesota, have little time to prepare for closures of power plants in their counties.
“Other communities are seeing these plants close next year or the year after, very soon with little notice,” Hallock said.
Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, recently created a plan for energy transition in preparation for the power plant to close in 2028.
“Oak Park Heights has completed a planning document that starts to address the challenges and really starts to get the community conversation going,” Hallock said.
After the next Integrated Resource Plan is completed Red Wing will have a clearer understanding of the closure timeline for the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant.
“Red Wing wasn’t in the last Integrated Resource Plan, so we weren’t able to access funds and start our planning,” Hallock said.
The Prairie Island Nuclear Plant has a contract active until 2033 and 2034 and the future is uncertain.
“There is more clarity on the other plants that Xcel owns because they were included in the last IRP, 2033 and 2034 is the expiration date of their license,” Hallock said.
As of right now, Red Wing will continue to try finding funding to plan for an energy transition and plant closure over the next 10 years.
“We want to use that time wisely,” Hallock said,
“Planning is so important and the time is so important when you’re trying to replace jobs and the tax base. We have a bill already that we did last year to get Red Wing able to access those funds, and we are hoping it will pass this session,” he continued.
The committee doesn’t litigate or legislate, their sole purpose is to help find ways that communities can continue to thrive after the plant closures.
The committee is made up of 18 voting members, each representing a different perspective. There are eight members that were appointed by the Governor that are ex-officials.
“The voting members were appointed by the DEED commissioner, it also included two members from the Senate, two members from the House, one representative from the Prairie Island Indian Community and four members of impacted communities,” Hallock said.
The committee included several other members that represent groups affected by the plant closures.
During their meetings, the committee identified five sub-groups that they would focus on in bringing resources to the affected communities.
The groups included workforce, tax base, re-use of the facilities, community engagement and economic diversification.
“When we were doing our research, we came up with five different sub-groups and the one dealing with tax base it was clear that it is going to take communities a lot longer to replace that tax base,” he said. “So, they made a recommendation that energy transitioning, which replaces part of the tax base, and we are pursuing that this legislative session, we are optimistic that we get that passed,”
The legislation will help come up with ways that the state can aid communities and the workers affected by these closures across Minnesota.
Many planning pieces are still up in the air for the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant. Red Wing has a decade to prepare for the closure, access funding and have meaningful community conversations.
“We can create a vision with the community. We have a presumed much longer runway than a lot of other communities,” Hallock said. “We are trying to get tools that will help us start addressing what we know is going to happen at some point in the future.”
