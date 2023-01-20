The Red Wing School Board wanted to hear thoughts from people in the community on the search for a new superintendent and what traits that person should have.

They should have a lot to consider following a week of “listening sessions” where a district consultant met with different community groups in 16 meetings.

“We are hearing lots of things,” consultant Craig Morris said Wednesday morning following a session with the Red Wing Area Manufacturers Association. “The energy level and participation level is high.”

He said there was “lots of promise” in what he was hearing and that each group was offering different thoughts.

Morris, who attended Red Wing schools as a child, is volunteering his time as a consultant to help the school board and the Minnesota School Boards Association in the search for a new superintendent.

“I’m a Winger at heart,” he said.

Groups included a variety of student and staff groups, community organizations and minority organizations.

“The students blew me away,” he said, adding they offered respectful and thoughtful answers to his questions. “Those students rocked it.”

In the meeting with the manufacturers association on Wednesday morning, Morris guided those attending through a variety of questions.

“I’m here to solicit information from you,” he said. “We really want to hear from you today.”

Some of the questions he asked:

What are points of pride in the district?

What are points of pride in the community?

What characteristics should the next district leader have?

The comments from the school and community sessions will be compiled along with responses to a survey on the superintendent search. The comments and responses will be used by the school board in formulating questions for superintendent candidates and developing a list of characteristics to evaluate the candidates, according to Morris.

“The board wants to make sure it gets it right,” he said.

He said some applications have already been received along with queries from potential candidates. He would not say how many because he did not want to discourage anyone from applying, including internal candidates.

A number of districts in the area are looking for superintendents including Lake City.

“We may see candidates apply for multiple positions in the area,” Morris said. The good news, he said, “We’re out front.”

The School Board has set an aggressive timeline with a target of approving a contract for the new superintendent by March 20.

“After this week, things will move quickly,” Morris said.