The band started playing the 1968 Dave Mason song “Feeling Alright.”
Mike Murphy turned a couple of knobs on the sound board and then started dancing. He danced off the stage and onto the grass lawn. He danced from one side of the park to the other.
This was more than a dance. Murphy was listening to the sound balance during the sound check before a concert. Was one singer or instrument overpowering others? Could he hear all of the voices?
Murphy danced back on the bandshell stage, made a couple tweaks on the soundboard and signaled the band that the sound was all right.
“If it's too loud on the stage, I wanna hear that,” he said. “I go out into the audience.”
Murphy has been doing this since 1970 – 52 years ago when he was a sophomore at Central High School in Red Wing.
He has been called Community Mike – a play on his first name and a nod to his work providing sound systems and equipment for area nonprofits. He doesn’t charge for his work.
“I was dubbed Community Mike by Gary Iocco, then president of Downtown Main Street – Community Mike for Michael and for microphone,” Murphy recalled. “I thought that was pretty catchy.”
As a reporter interviewed Murphy at a downtown coffeeshop, people stopped by the table to say hi, He seems to know everybody in town. Several thanked him for the great sound at a Concert in the Park the night before.
The Concert in the Park series is put on by Red Wing Arts, one of many nonprofits Murphy helps.
To him, it is a First Amendment issue.
“I found where people who want to speak, people who have a cause,” he said, “where people's voices want to be heard, especially nonprofits, that don't have two nickels to rub together.”
He does not charge the groups. For Red Wing Arts, hiring a sound technician with the equipment Murphy brings would cost about $1,500 a night.
“There's some freedom there, and I never ask for money, and I never have,” he said.
For Murphy, the work is fun.
Over the years, he has collected a great deal of equipment, maybe $250,000 worth, that he uses to help organizations be heard.
“I’m kind of a gear head,” he said. “I have good equipment because I knew what kind of equipment I had when I was in high school, and it was not that great.”
The year was 1970. Murphy was a sophomore in high school and played bass guitar in a band that was doing a benefit. Since he had an amplifier and some sound equipment, he volunteered to help with the event.
During the ‘70s, he and friends introduced electric guitars to church services at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, something that was “almost sacrilegious” at the time. Playing at the church was a beautiful woman on a 12-string guitar. Her name was Nancy. He fell in love with the guitar player, and they have been married for 46 years.
Since that time he did a 10-year stint in the U.S. Navy where he worked on nuclear submarines. He turned that training into a career at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant, retiring in 2018 as the lead reactor operator after a 34-year career.
“Community Mike” got his start working with nonprofits at the Goodhue County Fair 25 years ago. He was working at a booth at the fair for his employer, Northern States Power.
“Some kids came over and said, ‘You're with the power company? … We need an extension cord.’”
Murphy said he had one in his truck and asked what they were using it for “so I get it back, maybe.”
The kids were 4-H’ers putting on a talent show. The fair had taken their extension cord, and they were looking for another to hook up a cassette player for background music.
They got more than an extension cord. Murphy showed up with a sound system and a professional level cassette recorder.
“That's how we got off to the races, and I never looked back,” he said. “I've been doing it for them every year since.”
These days, you’ll find him at numerous events around Red Wing. He provides sound equipment for the Red Wing Community Men’s Chorus, the annual Field of Honor ceremony and recently, the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor dedication.
When the League of Women Voters stages its candidate forums, Murphy is there. Because of his extensive equipment collection, each of the candidates gets his or her own microphone, no passing the mics back and forth. No hogging the mic by an overly zealous candidate.
During COVID-19, he helped churches who had to move to outdoor venues or had to broadcast services over online streaming channels.
For one church that had parishioners stay in their cars, Murphy delivered the music and services over an FM transmitter that broadcast right into their car radios.
He has helped local churches set up sound systems in their churches, finding cost effective ways to deliver better sound.
He retired in 2018 from the Prairie Island nuclear plant. He is 67 now and teaches a course – basic sound operation – with the Red Wing Public Schools Community Education program to help others learn to be sound technicians.
“I spent 34 years making electricity for Xcel and then I use it all up doing rock and roll,” Murphy said.
Next year is the 50th anniversary of his graduation from Central High School. Murphy figures he will be helping out with the music at the event. He has been the DJ at past reunions.
“Why?” Murphy asks. “Because I have old ‘70s music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.