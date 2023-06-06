Longtime Red Wing resident Roger Sievers has built a growing business, created a strong family and grown in his faith and values.
That didn’t happen overnight.
Sievers was faced with many obstacles throughout his life.
He struggled with drug use and was challenged with finding his purpose along the way.
Today Sievers is able to reflect on his obstacles, and he hopes that his story might inspire or help others.
“If it helps one person, the whole process was worth it. To be honest I would’ve written the book anyway,” he said.
In his debut novel “Fully Known” he reflects on the many challenges he has faced in his life.
According to the book description, “Sievers grew up in a Christian family of 14 children, many of whom were adopted and had severe medical conditions and disabilities. When his father left, he turned his back on God, dropped out of high school and sought comfort in a haze of drugs, partying and spurts of fruitless ambition.”
“After years of drug abuse and close to death, Sievers was able to pull himself out of a hopeless cycle of despair and self-loathing thanks to the grace of God, love from his family, and a relentless resilience inspired by miracles witnessed in his siblings’ lives and people put in his path.”
The book starts at the very beginning.
Sievers outlines the beginning stages of his life, and how his family found a home in Red Wing.
He goes into how his family grew in size, and how this was a great experience for him, but it posed some challenges for him.
“I certainly grew up with a very awesome and diverse family, and I was super blessed. It definitely gave me a different perspective of the world,” he said.
Sievers gets really serious about some of the defining moments in his life that caused him to stray off the beaten path,
“It was in my youth, the hurts of my dad leaving really was what kicked off my troubles, however later in the book you’ll read that he was instrumental in bringing me back to my faith in god. We have a great relationship now,” he said.
Sievers is now a business owner, and he has seen his business grow and thrive over the past few years.
“The book covers a lot of the struggles I went through in my teenage years. When I started turning my life around, I went through college and was hired at the Republican Eagle, I was also doing side web-designs while working,” he said.
The side job eventually became Sievers Creative.
“Sievers Creative was born out of a side project, but when circumstances dictated we had the opportunity to do something different. It has been a blessing for a lot of people who have become a part of the company” he said.
Sievers Creative has grown from three employees, which included his sister and wife, to 15 employees. And the company continues to grow.
The company is built on several core values, these parallel the values Sievers prioritized in his growth and overcoming.
“The way we structured Sievers Creative was to be a force for good, that is one of our values, and we wanted to mean it,” he said. “We start out each year with asking how much giving we want to accomplish and how we want to impact the world around us.”
Before Sievers Creative even sets their sales goals, they focus on how much they want to give first.
“We don’t start with how much profit we want, we start with how much of an impact do we want to have,” he said.
These core values stem from his journey in overcoming the tough parts of his past.
The book served as a way for Sievers to come to terms with those parts of his life.
“There was a part of my life that I had to reconcile. I struggled with depression and drug addiction and there were years of my life that I had no recollection of,” he said. “There was a process of putting all the pieces of my life together.”
He says this process helped him to understand himself and reconcile with those times in his life.
“I had to be objective. I knew it would be painful and I would have to vulnerable, but I had to do it and I wanted to do it the right way,” he said.
“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, but also one of the most rewarding things I have ever done. There is a little bit of light at the end of every tunnel”
The book can be purchased on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Fully-Known-Roger-Sievers/dp/B0C2SVRQFF.
