Every Memorial Day the community gathers in Bay Point Park to honor fallen soldiers.
On Monday, more than 100 Red Wing residents gathered to celebrate Memorial Day.
The meaning of Memorial Day is to honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who died serving.
Every year, the community gathers to commemorate their neighbors, significant others, friends, children, grandparents and family members that never returned home.
During the ceremony there was music from the Red Wing High School Ovation Choir and Concert Band.
There was a floral tribute, reading of the Gettysburg Address, an Artillery Salute, Firing Squad Salute and remarks from Mayor Mike Wilson.
“Today we join tens of millions of Americans from coast to coast in honoring those who gave their lives so that our freedoms be preserved,” Wilson said.
“Thanks to the volunteers who place the American flags on the graves of our Red Wing Area military veterans in tribute of their service and sacrifice,” he continued.
Wilson touched on the many things Red Wing does to honor veterans and soldiers here in Red Wing.
“Red Wing is proud to remember and honor our fallen heroes. Just look around, the Field of Honor, the Eisenhower Bridge of Valor symbolizing freedom that spans generations, Memorial Park overlooking our beautiful city dedicated in 1929 with private funds to honor soldiers here in Goodhue County,” he said.
He encouraged the community to take some time to visit the Goodhue County War Memorial, and do what they can to commemorate the fallen soldiers from our communities.
“I hope you’ll take a few minutes today to stop and visit the Goodhue County War Memorial at John Rich Park. There you will find some 300 names of local soldiers who gave their lives in the name of freedom,”
The main address was given by Lt. Col. Joseph Sanganoo. He spoke about ways that people can learn about the countries rich history to honor veterans.
Every year the Red Wing Memorial Day Association gathers the names of veterans in the community who have died over the past year. This year 52 veterans were listed.
Names of the departed
James A. Badker, Duane G. Berg, Steven R. Blomquist, Frederick Bollum, Kevin G. Brodigan, Richard G. Carlson, Robert E. Converse, William C. Eichenlaub, Randolph B. Frazier, Leslie E. Gehl, Alton M. Haraldson, Douglas A. Hedin, Jerome Johnson, Walter J. Kosec, Scott E. Lampman, Harold J. Lensch, Marcus S. Mitchell, David R. Olson, Barry F. Possehl, Gerald Salo, William J. Shelstad, Richard C. Swanson, Larry L. Tellinghuisen, Kenneth G. Van Allen, Keith Wilkinson, Robert C. Wolfe, William Becker, Paul C. Betcher, Bruce H. Bodin, Garland R. Bradley Jr., Richard A. Buck, Steven H. Carlson, Stanley G. Dierks, James J. Fairbanks, Michael T. Galvin, Perry G. Hanson, Robert W. Harlow, Dwayne T. Howe, Michael H. Knopick, David G. Kruger, Clarence Lee, David F. Mahoney, John B. Nordgaard, Edwin N. Peterson, Lawrence “Bud” Pruter, Norman J. Sampson, John Steffes, John D. Swedien, David F. Thomas, Dwight M. Wells, George E. Willis, Ronald P. Yocum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.