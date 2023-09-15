The Red Wing Human Rights Commission is hosting a community conversation this Saturday, Sept. 16.
From 1-3 p.m. the community is invited to join the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in the Foot Room of the Red Wing Public Library.
“The goal that the HRC has for these types of events is to hear the voices from within the community that often go unheard,” HRC member Kim Hudson said. “All are welcome, we encourage the youth to come out as well, we want to hear from them too. They are also a part of this community.”
The Human Rights Commission hopes to host conversations like this to gather input and insight into what the city can do better for the community.
“We know all the feedback won’t be good, but that is what these types of gatherings are for. We like to know their thoughts and experiences,” Hudson said. “I think what people can expect is to know that we are listening to them and we want to know how we can help.”
Community conversations like this are important for the Human Rights Commission to be able to continue to make the city a better place for everyone.
“Events like this are important because we get first-hand knowledge about things that are going on or things that need our attention. We are all a part of this community,” Hudson said.
The conversation will be catered by JT’s Chicken and Fish.
For more information about the Human Rights Commission visit the city’s website.
