The Goodhue County Board met Dec. 14 to discuss commissioner wages, a Highway 52 study and more.
Here is what you need to know.
Commissioner wages
The board approved a 2.25% increase in commissioner wages, totaling $23,234.66 for each annual salary in 2022.
Melissa Cushing, human resource director, explained that there was not an increase last year, and it was previously set at $22,713.60.
Highway 52 study
MnDOT will conduct a study on Highway 52 from Highway 57 to 60, including the 52 and County State Aid Highway 7 intersection.
The study is called Planning and Environment Linkages, which scopes out issues on highway projects that potentially use federal funds.
According to the county, “Based on the immense scope of this study, the social, economic and environmental impacts of several alternatives, and likely several design concepts will be studied and result in the appropriate project to solve the transportation needs in the area . . .”
The county’s cost will be up to $75,000 and funds have been allocated in the 2022 budget.
County attorney and sheriff wages
The county attorney and sheriff have received a step and 2.25% wage increase for 2022.
Attorney Stephen F. O'Keefe’s salary will be $156,707.20.
Sheriff Marty Kelly’s salary will be $159,806.40.
Final 2022 budget and levy
The board approved the final 2022 preliminary budget and levy at $77,827,628 and $40,138,812 respectively.
According to the county, this represents a levy increase of $2,239,703 or 5.91% over 2021 -- partially due to more expenditures, including COVID-related issues, projects, higher county wages and more.
