Valentine’s Day this year will be a day for voters to hit the polls in Goodhue County, the special election for 5th District County Commissioner is set for Feb. 14.
In preparation for the election, the two candidates had the opportunity to answer questions and address voters at a candidate forum.
The Red Wing chapter of the League of Women Voters regularly hosts forums like this one for local elections.
Both candidates had 4 minutes for an opening statement, 2 minutes for a closing statement and 2 minutes to answer each question.
Dr. Susan Betcher and Ed Moritz each answered the same questions.
Questions varied from opinions on systemic racism and infrastructure to tax revenue and increased gun violence.
Betcher started with her opening statement.
“For me, serving as county commissioner is an unexpected journey, I retired in June in 2022, and I was thinking about meaningful and useful things I could do to serve my community in retirement,” she said.
Betcher currently holds the District 5 seat on the Goodhue County Commissioners board. She was appointed by the late Paul Drotos and then appointed again after his death last August.
“As I was going through that thought process I got a call from Paul Drotos who was seriously ill and needed time away. He asked me to serve in his place and until that call it had never crossed my mind,” she said.
Betcher has served for the past several months and hopes to continue in the position if elected. She has many ideas and priorities that she presented during the forum.
“I’ve lived in District 5 my entire life … my biggest priority is to protect and enhance the health and safety and wellbeing of the residents in our environment,” she said.
Mortiz had the opportunity to address the public after Betcher.
“I ran in 2020 for the same office and now for the same reasons, to bring common sense and hard work and to provide results for the county and its citizens,” he said in his opening remarks.
“My belief is in limited government and the local government doing its job within a budget and within its means,” he continued.
One of the first questions asked was about their experiences in service, politics and decision making.
She has served on the Wacouta Township board and now the Goodhue County board. She says that her time on the township board was invaluable in teaching her about service.
“The most important service I have is my service on the Wacouta board,” she said. “When you are in township government you don’t have any staff at all and as part of township government I had to set the budget and present that to the electors and make sure we could live within our budget.”
Mortiz has some experience in volunteering for political offices and campaigning in favor of specific issues. He referred to his time when he lived in South Dakota and how that is experience he can use if elected.
“When I lived in South Dakota I worked for the constitutional carry that was passed by the governor, Kristi Noem, and meeting with individuals and groups and making sure that was passed,” he said. “I have volunteered during elections and in party offices for the leadership there and I’ve always prided myself on working with others that don’t agree with me to find solutions and a compromise.”
The two candidates laid out priorities that they would like to see the county focus on in the future.
One of the main priorities Betcher brought up when answering many of the questions was improving the technology infrastructure in Goodhue County.
The county has no shortage of rural land and this causes issues with broadband connectivity, something Betcher would like to see addressed more aggressively in the county.
“The two infrastructure priorities that come to my mind is looking at the rural broadband,” she said.
“There’s a lot of parts in Goodhue County where they don’t have good internet access and if there is a way we could do that with extra money from infrastructure I think that would be a good thing,” she continued.
This was a blanket issue that she brought up throughout the night when answering questions about her overall priorities, infrastructure, tax revenue and long-term goals.
When it comes to infrastructure, Mortiz wants to take a look at the roads and bridges in the county to ensure safety for drivers.
“We need to do better with our roads, there are roads and bridges in this county that have been shut down and there are some roads here in Red Wing and in the wider Goodhue County that need to be redone and done right,” he said.
Both candidates emphasized the need and importance of affordable housing within the county to help with growth.
“The housing units going up by Walmart aren’t affordable … We talked about this in 2020, and I have yet to see anything being done about it by the county, ” Mortiz said.
Betcher referred to some of the housing that is currently in the works throughout the county and also highlighted the need for affordable housing.
“The county helps with the cost of building permits and sometimes eliminates the cost for affordable housing, and health and human services will work with these projects to ensure people want to live in these buildings,” she said.
“The county doesn’t have a big role itself in building affordable housing because it is not being put up in rural areas … where they have been involved in some of the smaller communities where they are trying to put up workforce housing,” she continued.
Although the two candidates agreed on some items, they split on others like replacing and increasing tax revenue and responding to systemic racism.
“I don’t think there is a problem with systemic racism until politicians start talking about it, the roadblocks and opportunities are there for any person and there is inclusion in the opportunities for them to move forward,” Mortiz said. “Racism is only talked about by politicians.”
Betcher currently sits on the equity committee for the county and says she is committed to helping break barriers for people of color.
“What we are trying to do is look at the notion of everyone needing opportunity and access and we are trying to identify the roadblocks for people having access,” she said.
She rebutted Mortiz’s statement and was adamant about identifying the barriers.
“I just want to clarify that I think there are roadblocks, and I think the county is looking at what they can do to remove some of those roadblocks,” she said.
Mortiz is in favor of addressing the affordability of property taxes in the county and would like to see that prioritized on the board.
“The business climate here in Goodhue County, the main concern for them is that there is no growth so there is no business to those small businesses,” he said.
“Every year that I’ve lived here my property taxes have gone up 8% on average, and I’ve owned a home here for close to five years now, and there are some in this community that have to decide between paying their property taxes or food and medication,” he continued.
Mortiz would like to see some tax relief for residents, he referred to this in his opening statement and throughout the forum.
“Every dollar that the government takes in taxes from the citizens they lose in freedom over that money and freedom in general,” he said in his opening statement.
When it comes to tax revenue and combating rising costs, Betcher hopes to increase the growth of businesses and homes in the county becoming more efficient.
“Half of our budget comes from local property taxes and half comes from other sources, when we look at revenues from property taxes that is not just our homes but also our businesses,” she said.
“The best way to increase revenue is to increase growth, in the last 18 months there were 300 new houses built in the county and I think we need to increase business growth as well,” she continued.
Early voting for the 5th District County Commissioner is already available and the set election date is Feb. 14. For more information about the candidates and this special election visit co.goodhue.mn.us/1337/District-5-Special-Election.
