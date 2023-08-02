The Red Wing Advisory Planning Commission held a public hearing for a new short-term rental ordinance during their July 18 meeting.
Short-term rentals have been a high-profile topic at the city level for months now. Apps like Airbnb and Vrbo have been a top choice for tourists in cities across the country, including Red Wing.
An Airbnb or Vrbo falls under the short-term rental umbrella. Owners of homes can rent out their properties for a few days on these apps which gives tourists a more “homey” feel to their vacations.
Earlier this year the City Council placed a moratorium on any new registered short-term rentals until the Advisory Planning Commission could complete a study.
During the recent meeting, Community Development Director Kyle Klatt proposed the new ordinance suggestions to the commission.
The new ordinance includes zoning restrictions and updated terminology in the definitions for short-term rentals.
According to the summary of the new ordinance, “The Zoning Ordinance currently does not permit short-term rentals in most zoning districts except for those that fall under the definition of ‘semi-transient accommodations’ or ‘retreat centers/vacations homes.’ The proposed ordinance would broaden the definition for short-term rentals and allow them in any district that allows for housing or transient type uses.”
The meeting was well attended with people voicing both concerns and support with the new ordinance changes.
Airbnb owner William Vickers only has a few concerns with the new ordinance, one being that was the age limit that will be placed on short-term rentals.
An age requirement was added to the special provisions section of the ordinance.
“The primary overnight and daytime occupant of a short-term rental dwelling unit must be an adult 21 years of age or older,” the suggested language for the ordinance states.
Vickers explained that the Airbnb app only requires renters to be 18 years of age, and they prohibit discrimination based on age.
“I agree with most of this ordinance,” he said. “I have no problem with the age requirement, I do advertise on all of my Airbnb listings that you have to be 21, however, I need you all to understand that the booking sites don’t allow us to discriminate based on age.”
Other attendees had some questions about the ordinance.
In the ordinance, it is suggested that each Airbnb has on-site parking available.
“I live in Zumbrota, I own an Airbnb on Franklin Street. I have just one request. Basically, if you have on-street parking for an Airbnb that it is not allowed, I’m requesting that it be a case-by-case situation,” Travis Heman said. “Our Airbnb is a two-bedroom apartment and often times there is a minimum of two cars for that apartment …”
For any short-term rental owners who don’t currently have permits to operate their rentals in Red Wing, they will have to apply for the interim use permit and go through the process for permits.
The Advisory Planning Commission voted to deny approval of the new ordinance as proposed.
Staff will look at some of the major concerns posed at the hearing and the item was tabled to another meeting. The commission will hold a workshop before moving the ordinance forward to the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.