Goodhue County residents have the opportunity to submit opinions on a proposed change to the storage of spent nuclear fuel on Prairie Island.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce is holding two public meetings and is asking individuals to submit comments on the draft supplemental environmental impact statement that the department has issued.
The project summary explains, “Xcel Energy requested a change in spent fuel storage technology. … Xcel Energy requested that it be authorized to use any spent fuel storage technology (cask) that has been approved by the NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission).”
Currently, the Prairie Island Nuclear Plant is using TN-40HT casks to hold spent fuel at the plant.
The Republican Eagle reported in December that Xcel is allowed to store only 64 casks of spent nuclear fuel on Prairie Island. Originally, the nuclear plant was going to have 35 casks. However, in 2008 Xcel Energy applied for and was granted an extension of the plant, which is currently slated to be open until 2034.
To ensure all spent fuel could be stored on site, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission approved expanding the limit of 35 casks to 64 casks.
The public meetings’ discussions will be about the plant’s final nine casks.
The summary stated, “Xcel Energy indicates that they would select from NRC-approved cask designs based on considerations including price and compatibility with future offsite storage facilities.”
An in-person meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the Red Wing Ignite building. A virtual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, and can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/595vrhy5. The password to join the meeting is “Commerce1.”
Comments will be accepted through Thursday, March 3. They can be sent to raymond.kirsch@state.mn.us or submitted online at mn.gov/commerce/energyfacilities.
The 132-page “Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement Prairie Island Spent Fuel Storage” is available on the Minnesota Commerce Department’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.