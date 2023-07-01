Less than two years after Red’s Savoy Pizza transformed into the Red Wing Cafe, the seats are filled with customers and the tables display a wide variety of family-style breakfast food made from scratch.
Aside from the delicious meals, regular customers congregate in the Red Wing Cafe week after week to enjoy the company, conversation and atmosphere of the family restaurant.
“The town here is amazing and [so are] the people,” Red Wing Cafe Manager Tiffany Molgard said. “I’ve built so many relationships with the customers coming in and out of here.”
After working at the Red Wing Cafe for a little over a year and a half, Molgard had nothing but positive things to say about her boss, coworkers and the community.
“[I have] an amazing boss with a phenomenal and kind heart,” Molgard said.
As a testament to the cafe’s owner, Miti Balazhi, Molgard shared a story about his commitment to the well-being and happiness of his customers.
“There’s this one lady that comes in here every day and she doesn’t have much money, so now [Balazhi] gives her a free meal every day,” Molgard said. “He’s been doing that for her for a long time… he just likes her to be able to socialize with people.”
Not only is Balazhi the owner of the Red Wing Cafe– he is also the head cook in charge of making meals and creating menus.
Along with Molgard, Balazhi enjoys the nature of the town and the people in it.
On Wednesday, the Red Wing Cafe hosted a long overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the success of the restaurant and its impact on the community.
The tables and booths were packed with regular customers, smiling families and children coloring contently.
“We do a kid’s coloring contest here all year long,” Molgard said. “Anytime kids come in with their parents, they ask for coloring sheets. We randomly pick the winners and give the kids these big [prize] baskets, which is really cool.”
A wall near the entrance of the cafe is decorated with colorful crayon drawings made by kids who have stopped in for a meal with their families.
Since the weather has gotten warmer this year, employees have often seen a line of customers waiting on the street by the door for a spot to open up inside.
“We’ve been getting really busy and it’s starting to pick up a lot more on the weekends,” Molgard said.
The word is beginning to spread about the family-style, made-from-scratch food and the warm, kind-hearted staff at the Red Wing Cafe.
