RED WING – A volunteer for the National Eagle Center counted 158 bald eagles in Colvill Park Feb.4, showing an increase of 120 since January.
“Colvill Park is a very active location for bald eagles during the winter – one of the most reliable viewing locations in the region,” Ed Hahn, marketing manager, said. “This year, Colvill was unusually quiet through January. Then between Jan.21 to Jan.28, the count jumped from 31 to 108 eagles, followed by 158 on Feb.4. For the year, Colvill has averaged 41 eagles for each week's count, so now it is well above the average for the season.”
Bald eagles typically move locations due to weather conditions and access to food, which could explain why there was a rapid increase in population locally.
“When it is warmer and more pockets of open water open up, the eagles spread out more and you tend to see fewer eagles gathered together in individual locations,” Hahn said. “When it is arctic cold, large groups of bald eagles frequently gather at locks and dams where pockets of water remain open all winter. Perhaps there was a fish die-off and lots of easily accessed food or some other reason that attracted them here.”
Numbers will continue to fluctuate as normal throughout the rest of the winter season. As spring gets closer and temps get warmer, the migratory eagles from up north will begin to head back to their nesting territories, according to Hahn.
“I would expect the Colvill count to drop at least a little bit from Feb. 4, but things change with conditions through the season and that is exactly why we do the counts,” Hahn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.