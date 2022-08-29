Graduations
University of Iowa: Peter Smith of Red Wing graduated with a bachelor of arts in English and creative writing.
Dean and president’s lists
Luther College, Decorah, Iowa: Calvin Harper of Red Wing, Marshall Laidlaw of Red Wing, Jolene Schultz of Ellsworth.
Milwaukee School of Engineering: Maxwell Siewert of Ellsworth.
South Dakota State University: Cody Kramer of Ellsworth, College of Engineering; Ashlyn Meester of Ellsworth, College of Education and Human Sciences; Alexis Callstrom of Red Wing, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Grace O'Brien of Red Wing, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
Hamline University, St. Paul: Kara Lamoreux of Red Wing, Lily Niebeling of Red Wing.
Hamilton College, Clinton, New York: Ella Scott of Red Wing.
