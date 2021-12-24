Stephanie Caress, left, 26, of Glenwood City, graduated from the Chippewa Valley Technical College Law Enforcement Academy Thursday, Dec. 16. She will continue her career with the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office as a patrol deputy. Her sister, Samantha Caress, 28, is a patrol deputy with Dunn County Sheriff’s office, and graduated from CVTC’s criminal justice program and the law enforcement academy in 2020.