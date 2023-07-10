Pottery has been a large part of Red Wing’s history.
Nationally known stoneware experts Danaè and Bill Prock have compiled a book that is designed to help people learn about the various decorations adorning early pieces of stoneware made in Red Wing.
“Soon after it was discovered that some clay found outside of Red Wing was ideal for pottery, production of stoneware items created from this special clay sparked an industry that had a profound impact on the community of Red Wing for more than a century,” the couple stated in a news release.
According to their release, many of the early pieces created were utilitarian and made to meet the needs of people around the country such as: coolers to hold water, jugs to store liquor, churns to make butter and large meat jars.
These items have become infamous collectables, and have many enjoy the beauty in both their forms and hand applied decorations.
“More than a decade has passed since a book was published about pottery made in Red Wing, and the demand for it has been rapidly growing,” the couple stated. “Each day, folks wonder if the pieces they own were made in Red Wing because so few of the early examples were marked by the companies that produced them.”
The book “Cobalt on Clay – Red Wing Salt Glaze Decorations”, incorporates more than 500 photos of salt glaze stoneware while illustrating characteristics that are commonly seen on early stoneware made in Red Wing.
This book is the first in its series, and the release is set for Tuesday, July 11.
The authors invite the community to come celebrate the release. Danaè and Bill Prock will be at the Pottery Museum in Red Wing on July 11 from 5-6 p.m. Signed copies will be available at the release from $50, and the book can be pre-ordered on Amazon for $65.
