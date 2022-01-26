Cities across Minnesota are declaring climate change to be an emergency. On Monday, the city of Red Wing joined the surge of declarations.
The simultaneous focus on the environment is not an accident. Melissa Baartman, the city’s community and economic development facilitator, wrote in a report for Monday’s meeting, “Local governments of all sizes, and in all regions of Minnesota, are coordinating in an effort on January 24th, to raise attention to the impacts of climate change and the need for immediate action. The goal is to adopt a resolution declaring a climate emergency, and that by acting simultaneously, the statewide localities will amplify their impact, speaking together to urge local, state and federal action.”
City Council Vice President Evan Brown is the council liaison to the Sustainability Commission. He said on Monday, “these effects are real and they're global, but they're also local. … These are not effects that are happening somewhere else to someone else, these are effects that are happening to us, right now, today. And that is an emergency in my opinion. That's the definition of an emergency.”
The resolution lists actions that the city will take to fight climate change:
Implement the city’s 2020-2025 Climate Action Work Plan pursuant to its goal of reducing emissions by 80% (from 2015) on or before 2040.
Continue to apply GreenStep practices related to energy, climate actions, climate adaptation and resilience, and other appropriate practices throughout the city.
Call on the Minnesota legislature and executive branch and on the federal government to encourage investment in clean energy enterprises rather than carbon-based investments.
Call on the Minnesota legislature and executive branch to immediately and aggressively support cities of all sizes around Minnesota to both mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change including providing funding and resources for the development and implementation of climate action plans and achieve equity and environmental justice.
Call on the Minnesota legislature and executive branch and on the federal government to make resources available to public transit, including school districts, to accelerate the electrification of their modes of transportation.
Call on the Minnesota legislature and executive branch and on the federal government to immediately commit resources to support the climate mitigation and adaptation efforts of cities large and small, to invest in the infrastructure needed for a sustainable future, to ensure that investment is at the scale needed to assist lower- to moderate-income city residents to retrofit their dwellings to be powered by electricity versus fossil fuels, to assist low-to-moderate income residents in the utilization of electric transportation alternatives, to assist the city of Red Wing to electrify its city fleet and to provide the necessary global leadership to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2. 7 degrees Fahrenheit).
While climate change is a crisis that needs to be addressed globally, Minnesota communities believe that cities have a crucial role to play.
Brown said, “Cities have to do a lot of heavy lifting here, we are the front lines of action on climate change because we are where the rubber hits the road. But we can't do this without help from partners with resources. And those are state and federal resources. And they have to be real, they have to be committed, they have to be sustained, and they have to be now.”
