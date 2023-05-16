A new exhibit at the Red Wing Arts Clay and Creative Center features a Red Wing High School senior’s artwork.
Isabella Goeman unveiled the solo exhibit at the Clay and Creative Center on Friday, the exhibit is entitled “Pieces of Me” and will be on display through June 15.
The artworks in the exhibit are personal to Goeman, they are essentially pieces of her like the exhibit is called.
“Character design is something I recently fell absolutely in love with. Each character that I create represents a piece of me, the good and the bad, so it is an incredibly personal process,” Goeman said.
Goeman took inspiration from the seven deadly sins for the characters depicted in her pieces.
“All of the characters I am showing here are based on the seven deadly sins, with each character being a representation of a specific sin,” Goeman said. “With a concept like that, it would’ve been easy to create one note, unsympathetic villains that are simply meant to embody the worst parts of people, but that’s just not an idea I wanted to work with.”
Goeman took the seven deadly sins and created an image that normalizes the feelings that can be referred to as some of the sins.
“Each sin represents a human emotion that society deems as problematic, but are they not just natural human responses to things we experience?” Goeman said.
Goeman hopes that the pieces will evoke thought from the audiences that view them and make them dig deeper into the human experience.
“I hope that my work will allow you to consider the human experience, even though all of these characters are demons, and just how beautiful and complex even the most ‘sinful’ emotions can be,” Goeman said.
Goeman promises that we will see more from her in the future. This exhibit is just the beginning.
“This is sort of a promise that more is coming, every piece displayed has been a part of my character design process. I am still getting the hang of this, my characters will most definitely evolve as I get older and more experienced, but they are all incredibly personal,” Goeman said.
Goeman strives to create characters that are diverse and provide representation for a wide variety of people.
“I want to create representation for those who, like me, struggled to find themselves in the media they consume,” Goeman said.
In her work Goeman depicts various characters and each of them look different.
“I didn’t just want to represent my own personal experience through their physical appearances. I strive to put diversity into my casts of characters," Goeman said.
Goeman is a high school senior and will be attending Minneapolis College of Art and Design in the fall.
