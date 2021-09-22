The Red Wing School Board met Sept. 20 to discuss increased class sizes and a masking timeline policy.
Here is what you need to know:
Class sizes
After numerous teaching positions were eliminated April 5 to meet $2.2 million in budget reductions, class sizes have increased causing stress on students, teachers and staff.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson indicated that Burnside Elementary is experiencing kindergarten class sizes of 25 and the Red Wing High School has 33 classes with at least 35 students each.
Many solutions were discussed, including hiring additional permanent substitutes, granting teachers more overload time and reassigning Tower View instructors, however none were decided upon.
All board members agreed this is an issue of high importance and urged the administration team to review solution options for further discussion.
Masking timeline
The board passed, 3-2, a strict masking policy that will determine when requirements could be suspended or reinstated.
Masks are currently required for all students and staff, but changes will be made based on community COVID transmission levels as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The timeline policy was endorsed by the district’s COVID Response Team and is contingent on the rate of new cases per 100,000 persons in the county within the last seven days.
Policy:
High or substantial transmission -- 50 or more cases:
Masks required for all students
Moderate transmission -- 10 to fewer than 50 cases:
Masks required for early childhood and elementary students
Masks not required for secondary students
Low transmission -- none to fewer than 10 cases:
Masks not required for all students
As of Sept. 16, there are 134 active positive cases in Goodhue County according to Health and Human Services, which means masks will remain required.
