The Red Wing senior class of 2023 stepped into their caps and gowns days before graduation.
“Not to practice for commencement but to parade through Burnside, Sunnyside and Twin Bluff schools,” representatives from Red Wing Public Schools said.
This was an opportunity for seniors to walk the halls of schools they once did years ago.
Teachers and students cheered and celebrated the seniors as they walked through the building.
“It was such an incredible experience to be able to walk through the halls that we literally grew up in once more. Seeing all of our past teachers’ faces light up as they saw and recognized us was truly amazing and something I’ll never forget,” said senior Kayla Radtke. “To be able to see the younger kids and hopefully inspire them to continue school and their path to graduation was such a rewarding opportunity.”
Students were able to reminisce while walking through the schools.
“As they traveled through and to the schools, many of them were heard saying ‘I remember when … ‘ or “Wasn’t it great when … ?’” school officials said.
The seniors even got some time for recess while they visited Sunnyside.
This is the first time Red Wing Public Schools made time for seniors to be celebrated in this way.
They hope that it will be a continued tradition for years to come.
“We’re setting a precedent, right?” RWHS Principal George Nemanich told seniors before they boarded buses. “So how this goes is how we will do things going forward.”
“Our seniors got a chance to celebrate their journey through the K-12 experience,” Nemanich said. “Our students in the elementary and middle schools got a chance to see and celebrate what the end goal of graduating looks like and our elementary and middle school teachers, and staff got a chance to see that their work with our graduates meant a great deal to their development.”
Seniors agreed this should be a tradition that is carried forward.
“I had a huge smile on my face the whole time we walked through the schools. High-fiving and waving at all the younger students was so precious. I loved seeing their faces light up,” senior Sophia Rahn said. “This was a very special way to connect the schools together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.