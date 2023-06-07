Hundreds of family members, friends and alumni gathered in the Larry Sonju Gymnasium Friday evening to support the 197 graduating students in the Red Wing High School class of 2023.
The Concert Band began playing the “Fanfare and Processional" as the lower gym doors swung open and graduates filed out in pairs.
Parents scrambled to ready their cameras, not wanting to miss a moment of this important rite of passage.
Red Wing High School Principal George Nemanich took the stage to honor the graduating students.
He presented the senior class president, Kayla Radtke, who was voted to represent the class of 2023 as this year’s student speaker.
Nemanich introduced Radtke as an “outstanding student” at RWHS, stating how she was a five year letter winner in soccer, a two year letter winner in basketball and a member of Key Club and Student Council since sophomore year.
Radtke also received the College Board Recognition Award, and All-Star Math, German and Spanish Awards and graduated with the highest distinction.
Whistling, cheering and applause erupted from the audience as Radtke approached the podium.
Radtke began her speech by honoring the teachers at RWHS that have made an effort to build personal relationships with their students year after year.
“So many of them show such a genuine interest in our lives outside of the classroom,” Radtke said. “It makes school feel like much more than just a place to learn.”
According to Radtke, the places of comfort in Red Wing like Memorial Bluff and Bay Point Park, the friends she has clung to since Sunnyside and Burnside Elementary School, and the dedicated teachers made this farewell more difficult than she once imagined it would be.
“Over the past four years, this place grew to be so much more than just a building we go to from 9 o’clock to 4 o’clock each day,” Radtke said. “It became our second home.”
Radtke urged her classmates to turn the page and continue writing their stories as this chapter in their lives comes to an end.
She stated that the connections, friendships and knowledge acquired over the years were not gifted to remain complacent.
“No, they were gifted as crafted tools and invaluable wisdom to use in what lies ahead,” Radtke said. “They are for us to use to take on our future without hesitation and without limitation.”
As Radtke’s speech came to a close, the Concert Choir gathered near the front of the podium. With a collective breath and an indication from their director, Scott Perau, the gymnasium was filled with harmonious voices and ringing echoes.
Interim Superintendent Frank Norton approached the microphone to introduce the commencement speaker as the singers dispersed and returned to their seats. This year, the seniors nominated the Industrial Technology teacher, John Jones.
For the past 12 years, Jones has been positively impacting the lives of his students as a mentor, teacher and friend, according to Norton.
“Mr. Jones connects with you by talking about what interests you— he truly wants to know who you are and to build that relationship,” Norton said. “Whether it’s your preferred music, Ford versus Chevy, Packers versus Vikings, fishing, or whatever it might be— he wants to know you.”
As Jones swapped places with Norton at the podium, he began his speech by expressing his gut reaction to this nomination: “no way, that’s not me, find someone else, this is a mistake.”
Regardless of these reservations, Jones addressed the graduating class of 2023, providing them three pieces of advice for their lives moving forward.
Number one: Your mistakes and failures do not define you.
“Truly, the most important thing to remember is that you learn from them, that you don’t make the same mistakes, and that you grow through these hard times and forge ahead,” he said.
Number two: The only person you should compare yourself to is who you were yesterday.
“[This] allows you to take responsibility for your life instead of blaming the world and other people for your shortcomings,” he said, “but more importantly, this leads to growth.”
And number three: This too shall pass.
“You have heard so many times the past couple of months, I’m sure, that life is a journey,” he said. “However, there is no jurisdiction of life. It truly is a journey.”
With one final recognition of the class of 2023, Chairman of the School Board, James Bryant, reminded the graduates of the joys that await them in this next chapter of their lives and encouraged them to follow their hopes, dreams and interests. As a 1975 graduate from RWHS, Bryant left the seniors with a closing remark before receiving their diplomas— “Once a Winger, always a Winger.”
Row by row, the class of 2023 rose from their seats and formed a line at the podium, keenly waiting their turn to cross the stage, shake the hands of the School Board members and accept their high school diplomas.
Once every student returned to their seats, the Concert Band lifted their instruments and began playing the School Song as the seniors sang along for the last time as students.
Nearly 200 graduation caps were sent flying into the air as the final notes of the School Song rang throughout the gymnasium, signaling the end of this chapter for the class of 2023 and the beginning of the next.
