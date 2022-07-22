Women often are finding ways to defend themselves. At UnderGround Boxing and Fitness a new women’s only class is helping women learn more self defense and how to protect themselves with their own abilities.
UnderGround coach Danielle Flicek has a goal to provide women with self defense knowledge and skills to protect themselves.
“My goal for this class is to introduce women and young girls to self defense and basic Jiu Jitsu. I know unfortunately a lot of people have gone through terrible situations that lead them to wanting to learn something like this,” Flicek said.
The class has been running for a couple of months after starting in May. The idea for the class originated in a community education course that was for ages 18 and up.
It continued after Flicek started teaching the class once she realized that there is a demand for something like this in Red Wing.
“Once I started coaching I realized that I really love it and it is so rewarding. I’ve always wanted to eventually teach and this fell in my lap. There was a demand for a class like this and we decided to make it an every week class,” she said.
Aside from teaching self defense, Flicek focuses on basic Jiu-Jitsu and hopes to get more women involved in the sport through this class.
“I think it is a good way to introduce people to the sport whether they want to stay in a women’s-only class, but I would really like to make them comfortable and confident enough to join a co-ed class eventually,” she said.
There are many reasons to provide a class that teaches self defense, for women especially. Flicek conveys the importance of this even in a smaller town like Red Wing.
“No. 1 reason to learn self defense is safety, you want to feel safe. For example, I’ve worked in the restaurant industry and as a woman closing by myself sometimes, I want to feel comfortable and confident in my ability to protect myself,” she said.
Flicek wants the women in each class to become confident in their abilities.
“Being able to stay cool and calm under pressure in a situation is key and having that confidence is important and I think that is what people are looking for in classes like this,” she said.
Flicek has many years of experience in Jiu-Jitsu, she started in the sport by taking a self defense class such as this one.
“I took a self defense class because someone was trying to break into my house, and I realized I didn’t know anything,” she said.
This class opens a space to talk about self defense and create more awareness for people who don’t know a lot about self defense.
“I ask questions starting out on how someone might protect themselves under pressure and usually people aren’t prepared. People aren’t necessarily aware of this, and it’s good to talk about it,” she said.
“Because how often are we talking about this? We never really talk about this and we are scared to be in a dangerous situation but what are we doing to prevent it and protect ourselves,” she continued.
During class, Flicek uses the Gracie Combatives Program to teach the self defense mechanisms specifically.
“I use the Grace Program to teach self defense and that includes hair grabs, wrist grabs, leg grabs and holding and more. What to do if you are being choked from behind or against the wall, a lot of different things,” she said.
The class takes place Mondays at 6:30 p.m at UnderGround Boxing and Fitness. The class is for women 14 years old and up; however, Flicek is willing to work with younger girls as well.
The first class is free and then it is $60 per month after the first class. Flicek recommends wearing athletic clothing to class and bringing water. People can sign up by calling the gym at (651) 327-2660 or visiting their website at http://www.ugroundboxing.com.
