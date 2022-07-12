The loud boom of a cannon swept over Red Wing over the weekend during a Civil War re-enactment event.
The 2nd Minnesota Battery of Light Artillery group visited with community members at the Goodhue County Historical Society during their summer free family fun day.
The reenactment group is based in Red Wing, but members travel from around the region to perform as the re-enactors and educate at events.
“I was one of the founders of this group back in 1976,” said John Cain, one of the re-enactors. “I’ve been interested in the Civil War era since grade school, I actually taught the teacher something,” he continued.
Cain founded the group with a friend in 1976 for the bicentennial.
“The other founder and I, we went to high school together and we sat down and wanted to do something for the bicentennial. So we built a cannon, and then fired it in Colvill Park as part of the bicentennial event back then,” he said.
Since the first event back in 1976 the group has grown and the group incorporated as a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization in 1985.
“We’ve been bringing in more people who have an interest in this since we started. We do everything from doing these re-enactments and then sleeping in one of the old tents and cooking on an open fire,” Cain said.
The 2nd Minnesota Battery of Light Artillery does events such as this one to educate people of all ages on what it was like for soldiers back in the Civil War and what life was like at the time. Roland and Tanya Graves have been participating in the reenactments for several years.
“When I married my husband I knew he had a strong interest in this, and I started doing research and reading more about it and we joined the group together,” Tanya Graves said.
Roland Graves has had an interest in everything relating to the Civil War era since he was about 10 years old. He said, “I have always liked learning about this and as long as I can remember I have wanted to learn more,” he said.
After becoming more educated on the specific topic, many of the group members wanted to share the knowledge, and that is what they do at these events.
“Schools are teaching some of this information less and less and we believe it needs to be taught so that is why we do it,” Roland Graves said.
During the event, re-enactors demonstrated how to wash their laundry, apothecary medicine and the money system from that time.
They also demonstrate what life was like for soldiers. How they got paid and what they used their money for and they demonstrated a Civil War style cannon.
All of the members of the group research their roles individually and then they portray them and those roles can range anywhere from children to adults.
“My interest in this just keeps booming and I don’t think it will wane anytime soon,” Cain said.
