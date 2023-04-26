Red Wing will be working with Xcel Energy to install two electric vehicle charging stations on Old West Main.
The Red Wing City Council directed staff to work with Xcel Energy during the April 24 council meeting.
Xcel Energy will construct an electric vehicle charging station to go in a designated area behind the old Bauer Built building at 1511 Old West Main Street.
According to the meeting agenda, “City staff were contacted by Xcel Energy to host on of 21 DC Fast Charging station they will be installing throughout their outstate service territory. This installation would be of no cost to the host site.”
The motion to work with Xcel Energy on this project passed with a four to three vote.
The council has talked about the installation of electric vehicle charging stations at past meetings, often coming out with split decisions.
In the plans for redevelopment on Old West Main at the old Bauer Built building, there has always been an idea to place charging stations in the parking lot.
“As you all know, we’ve had this conversation before, behind the bauer built building that site was developed for a DC Fast Charging station. We were working with a third party vendor that has been somewhat responsive,” Public Works Director Shawn Blaney said.
“Xcel seems to be very motivated to move on right now. They are anxious to get a host site secured and take over the site,” he continued.
The chargers would be fully owned and operated by Xcel Energy, they would receive any revenue that the chargers generate.
“I think they have a commitment of 10 years associated to that and then after the 10 years there would be discussions about whether the host would take over the site or if Xcel would continue to own the site of the chargers,” Blaney said.
Council member Vicki Jo Lambert spoke in support of working with Xcel Energy to install and operate the charging stations.
“I’m remember what Becky said in a meeting before, when she said ‘I go somewhere and I spend time and shop and eat because I can charge my car there,’ and that to me says so much about our changing economy,” Lambert said. “I’m in support of working with Xcel Energy on this.”
Council member Becky Norton was in agreement with Lambert in working with Xcel Energy to install the stations.
She said she has spoken with businesses in the West End District and many of them have shared their support for chargers with her,
“There are a lot of things that we do in this community that enhance economic development and enhance the community. Planning on Old West Main included this, out of conversations with Old West Main businesses,” she said.
“I have spoken to some of the businesses who have supported the charging station up here despite them being on Old West Main, because they know of the need and what it does for our community,” she continued.
Mayor Mike Wilson advised the council on installing any new charging stations in that space.
“I would like to mention that you allow them in here to do this, then Xcel will be in competition with the other charging stations,” he said.
“If another company takes over the Third Street charging stations they will be in direct competition with a major utility and that really is not too fair of a playing field if I read this right,” he continued.
Council President Kim Beise made the motion to approve directing staff to work with Xcel Energy in getting stations constructed and placed behind the building in the coming months.
Quick Hits
New Red Wing Police Department Patrol Officer Nik Friedges took his oath of office and was introduced to the City Council.
Mayor Wilson read the Arbor Day proclamation at the beginning of the meeting.
Beth Breeden provided a presentation to the City Council about the work that the Red Wing Area Homeless Committee does.
Mayor Wilson and Matt Stokes gave a presentation about the CAERS group, which stands for the Community Action and Emergency Response group.
City Council appointed Brooke Reinke to the Heritage Preservation Commission for a first term which will expire on Dec. 31 of 2025.
- City Council appointed four individuals to the Red Wing Charter Commission.
Council approved a Private Use of Public Property application for the Red Wing Area Farmers Market. There will be multiple vendors et up each Saturday beginning in June through October from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Approval of a Private Use of Public Property application was given for the 2023 Red Wing Memorial Day Observance in Bay Point Park.
Council approved a Private Use of Public Property application for a Juneteenth Celebration in Central Park on June 18 from noon until 4 p.m.
Council approved two sidewalk cafe licensees for Mandy’s Coffee and Cafe and for Home Plate Grill and the Dugout Lounge.
