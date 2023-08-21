The city of Red Wing is hosting several listening sessions for the community.
Beginning on August 21, there will be listening sessions in each ward for the community to ask questions and give feedback about important issues.
“The Red Wing City Council wants to hear from you – the residents of Red Wing,” the city stated in a news release. “What do you think is the most series issue in Red Wing? What is going right, and what would you like to change? What would make living in Red Wing a better place to live for you and your family?”
Monday through Thursday next week there are various times and locations for these listening sessions. City Council members and staff will be in attendance to listen to the community’s needs.
“The purpose of the listening sessions is for you to meet with your elected leaders and share
what’s on your mind. Members of City staff will also be in attendance,” the news release stated. “Council members especially want to hear from you right now because they’ll be making decisions soon about next year’s budget and planning for the next few years ahead.”
For those that can’t attend the scheduled listening sessesions, the city encourages community members to connect with all the Council members and mayor at the same time using this email address: citycouncilmayor@ci.red-wing.mn.us .
For any questions call 651-385-3618.
“The listening sessions are held at various locations around town, some during the evenings and some during the day. Light snacks will be provided,” the news release stated. “Everyone is welcome to any of the sessions. This is one way you can make a difference in the decisions that shape Red Wing.”
Listening Sessions Dates and Locations
Monday, August 21: Ward 1
Fire Station 2, 6-7:30 p.m.
(Moundview Drive in Upper Burnside)
Tuesday, August 22: Ward 4
Colvill Park/Pavilion, 6-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 23: All Wards
LaGrange Park 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
(Downtown at the corner of Bush Street & Main Street)
Wednesday, August 23: Ward 3
Library, Lower Level, 6-7:30 p.m.
Thursday, August 24: All Wards
Bay Point Park, 10-11:30 a.m.
Thursday, August 24: Ward 2
Library, Lower Level, 6-7:30 p.m.
