The city of Red Wing will allocate $50,000 to support Downtown Main Street’s proposal for a downtown revitalization challenge. The focus of this project is to fund local building owners or individuals who plan to rehabilitate and/or restore commercial properties within downtown Red Wing, specifically by building apartments in empty and unused second floors.
The Republican Eagle previously reported that during the Monday, Sept. 27 City Council meeting, Red Wing Downtown Main Street Executive Director Megan Tsui presented the proposed challenge to the council. Tsui explained that DTMS is putting together a simple application to help potential building owners or individuals interested in purchasing buildings and refurbish the second floor. Tsui said DTMS will “put all of their documents together, figure out what technical assistance they need, help them access funds that are already available through the Port Authority (and) potentially through Minnesota Main Street.”
At the previous meeting most of the council members supported the proposal but had questions for Tsui before voting on the motion. One of the questions was “how does this work?”
Tsui told the council on Monday, “part of the challenge is we don’t know until we know whose money we’re using.” Currently DTMS and the revitalization challenge is at partner discovery, meaning DTMS is looking at programs that align with this challenge. The city’s funding will act as a gap filler, making a future project or projects more financially viable. Tsui added that DTMS is not in charge of this challenge, rather the organization is bringing everyone together.
Only four of the seven council members were in attendance on Monday. Council members Erin Buss, Dean Hove, Kim Beise and Council President Becky Norton voted unanimously to allocate $50,000 with an option to increase to $100,000 from the city's downtown investment fund to support the downtown revitalization challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.