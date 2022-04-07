The Red Wing Housing Redevelopment Authority recently opened its waiting list for vouchers after closing the list for about 10 months. Authority Director Kurt Keena said, “In January, we decided to open the list back up, and as of February it has been open for all bedroom sizes.”
The issue with affordable housing became more prevalent in residents' lives over the past decade. According to the Red Wing Housing Report Card, “Red Wing needs 932 more housing units to meet demand over the next five years.”
The main issue is that there just is not enough housing in general to make it easy to find affordable rent.
“The supply definitely has an impact on whether the vouchers can be used or not,” Keena said. “Right up until the recession and housing bubble burst, builders were focused on single family homes. Then they stopped building apartments and multi-family homes. Once that market stopped building, it kind of stopped building in general.”
Red Wing has been able to catch up on its lengthy waiting list after keeping it closed for several months. This was so they could reach out to those waiting and make room for those who wanted to obtain a voucher in the near future.
“Typically when we get to a point where there are two years or more on the waiting list then we usually close it,” Keena said. “We closed ours for about 8-10 months, and we called through the list and worked our way to a shorter list again.”
Housing has become more of an economic development issue in recent years. Without affordable housing it is hard for communities to continue with overall growth and retention. Keena said, “You cannot have economic growth without housing, they go hand in hand.”
Now that the waitlist is open again, families and residents can sign up to receive one. The vouchers can be used wherever the recipient would like, within reason. The voucher works as a way for those who may need affordable housing to receive assistance in paying monthly rent.
Affordable housing has become a priority for cities, with inflating housing prices, more people are needing the assistance. Most commonly, young families, diabled people and the elderly are in need of affordable housing.
The Red Wing Affordable Housing Report Card reads: “Based on overall media gross rent, a household renting in Red Wing needs to make roughly $35,000 per year to avoid being cost-burdened by housing payments.”
The report card goes on to state: “Based on the overall median gross mortgage, a household owning a home in Red Wing needs to make roughly $54,000 to avoid being cost-burdened by housing payments.”
According to that same data, 53% of Red Wing tenants are cost-burdened and 23% of homeowners are cost-burdened. As the cost of housing goes up, the need for affordable housing and assistance from the housing authority is needed.
Keena said, “Affordable housing is an ongoing issue, a lot of folks are working, and although they are working full-time jobs, affording a market rate apartment rent is still a struggle. It might take 60, 70 or 80% of their income to pay for rent which doesn't leave a lot left for everything else.”
Aside from the housing choice vouchers, the Red Wing Housing authority has a waiting list for its public housing located in downtown Red Wing. The Jordan Towers I and II are one-bedroom units for people who are in need of affordable housing.
This public housing serves as an alternative for those who are waiting for a voucher who need housing urgently.
“When people need assistance, and they come to us, we encourage them to apply for all of our programs if they are eligible whether it is the housing voucher or public housing that we can provide,” Keena said.
The housing authority is working to provide affordable housing and assistance to those who need it in Red Wing. Keena is committed to encouraging people to ask for help if they need it.
“I think there is a stigma around affordable housing, but now people are realizing it is a wider array of people who are in need of affordable housing, and it is OK to ask for help,” he said.
