Communities are always evolving, progressing and growing and Red Wing is no exception.
The city has started to track that change and highlight key statistics in various areas for the community to keep track of.
As a part of the 2040 plan, the city has created a report card that lists data in eight categories.
They include: demographics, the economy, housing, lifelong learning, physical and mental health, the environment, getting around and public safety.
That will soon grow to 10 categories with the addition of arts and culture, parks and land use and community connections.
The report card serves as a way for the city to put facts in front of them and see where improvements are needed.
Seeing the facts on paper tends to open people to change.
The first version of the report card was formed in 2017 and focused on many of the same areas.
This year the city has made its first large update to the report card and is making it more accessible to the community through a website.
The website will track each of the focus areas over time. They will update the data once it is made available and eventually the report card will show several years of statistics and changes.
According to the website, “The report card shares local measurements on topics important to life in Red Wing. The 2040 Community Plan is our roadmap to a better future, and this report card reflects where we need more progress.”
The 2040 plan was an effort by the community and the focus points on the report card were results of community comments.
“That is what the 2040 plan was. People would give input on what they would like to see in the plan and we really worked hard to make it a community plan, not just the city telling people what to do,” Red Wing community engagement facilitator Michelle Leise said.
Currently on the website only three of the eight focus areas are available for the community to explore.
Housing, the economy and demographics are updated with information from sources such as the U.S. census and other large data collections.
The next focus area, physical and mental health, will be available in two weeks on the website.
In addition to the census data, many partners have brought their data together to share in this report card to bring a more overarching picture to the residents.
The city is localizing the data and bringing it to the attention of residents and making it more accessible.
“Really this is meant to get people interested if they want to,” Leise said.
This is a resource for many entities in the community whether it be governing bodies or non-profit organizations or churches. The data presented can help groups make changes and spur action.
“One of the key reasons we are doing this is so that we are all looking at the same data as a tool,” Leise said.
“This is helpful for decision makers. Whether that is the school board, the city council, a board or even a church making decisions. They might look at this and see important data they weren’t aware of,” she continued.
The website lists each of the organizations and sources for the data to be transparent about where the information is coming from.
For those interested in seeing the source list and what partners have worked and contributed to the document, scroll down to the bottom of the website and click “About the Data” and the information is listed there.
The page includes important local documents like the 2040 Community Plan and the 10-year strategic plan.
The document is always changing, and the data is regularly being updated. It serves as a snapshot of data year by year and allows the community to use that information however they would like.
Physical copies of the report card will be available to the community at City Hall.
Feedback and input is welcomed to continue to make the report card a resource that the community wants. On the website there is an option to provide feedback directly to Leise.
The report card can be found at redwingreportcard.org or can be reached from the city’s main webpage.
