During the July 11 Red Wing city council meeting, the city was recognized for its excellence in financial planning and reporting during 2020.
The city of Red Wing was recognized with two awards for outstanding financial reporting.
The recognition included the certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting for the 2020 Annual Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and the award for outstanding achievement in popular annual financial reporting for the 2020 Popular Financial Report.
Administrative Business Director Marshall Hallock and Financial and Accounting Manager Sue Iverson presented the achievements to the council during the meeting.
“This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of government accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” said Iverson.
Bike trails
Andrew Peterson represented the Red Wing Area Mountain Bike Organization at the council meeting to give a presentation on future expansions for bike trails.
The plan proposed at the meeting would expand mountain bike trails into the Mississippi National Golf Links property.
This expansion would take advantage of the resources on the property and is projected to be mutually beneficial for the trail users and the golf course.
“Our goal for this is to make Red Wing and the surrounding region a destination for mountain bike trails by enhancing the opportunities and the infrastructure we have. Currently we offer some of the best mountain bike trails in the state,” said Peterson.
“A number of years ago we would have offered some of the top five trails in the state. There has been significant investment throughout the greater Minnesota into mountain biking trails and so as far as our trail infrastructure is going we are starting to fall behind,” he continued.
The project would take place in spring of 2023 and summer of 2024 and add around 15 to 20 miles of trails dedicated to mountain biking.
“This would greatly expand the infrastructure and the abilities we have for cycling. One of the big advantages of this is that it would help utilize the current amenities at Mississippi National Golf Links such as the restaurant, parking and outdoor seating,” Peterson said.
No action was taken on the item, but the council voiced support for the project.
“As you identified, adding more economics to that space will really compliment each other. I appreciate that you have done your homework in working with Mississippi National in making sure that events won’t conflict and these two activities won’t conflict,” Council President Becky Norton said.
“It makes it really easy to support something that uses our park space in such a complimentary way,” Norton continued.
Quick Hits
The council appointed Ben Norman to the Airport Board for a first term.
Laurel Stinson gave a report from the Arts and Culture Commission. The commission recently recommended approval for new metal and canvas banners to be placed on Highway 61. This will come before the council at a future meeting for a final approval.
Council approved motions to declare 415 Bluff St. and 218 Sixth St. nuisance properties.
Public hearing and approvals were tabled to the next meeting regarding alley improvements along West Avenue. The approvals need a council supermajority approval to move forward.
Council approved a final motion to amend zoning text to allow for backyard chicken keeping.
