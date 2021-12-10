In anticipation of receiving more than six inches of snow in the snow event currently underway, the city of Red Wing is declaring a snow emergency.
This snow emergency will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.
According to the guidelines established in the snow and ice control policy, all vehicles parked on city streets designated as snow emergency routes must be moved and must remain off these streets until noon on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Vehicles remaining parked on these streets during the declared period will be towed at the vehicle owners’ expense. This includes vehicles re-parked on plowed streets during the declared period.
Parking is allowed during this period on all other streets that are designated as non snow emergency route streets unless otherwise indicated.
The snow emergency for all other city streets designated as non snow emergency route streets will begin at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12. All vehicles parked on these streets must be moved and must remain off these streets until noon on Sunday, Dec. 12. Vehicles remaining parked on these streets during the declared period will be towed at the vehicle owners’ expense. This includes vehicles re-parked on plowed streets during the declared period.
Parking is allowed during this period on all streets that are designated as snow emergency route streets unless otherwise indicated.
Off street parking locations
- City parking lot at Third and Plum street
- City parking lot at Oak and Williams streets
- City parking lot off Bohmbach Drive by the athletic field
- City parking area at the Tenth Street pump station
- Legion parking lot at West Fourth and Potter streets
- City parking area at 321 Potter Street
- City parking area at 320 Bluff Street
- All three city parking ramps – LaGrange, Studebaker and the Fourth Street Ramp
Once the emergency period ends, existing parking restrictions will apply.
