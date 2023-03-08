The playground equipment in Hi Park in Red Wing was first installed in 1994, making it the oldest playground in the city.
The equipment was transferred from Colvill Park to where it is today at Frenn Avenue and Fridell Crescent.
The park is a favorite among residents who live in the area and is used often by the community.
The city tries to replace and renovate equipment at one of the city parks every two years.
“In the early 2000s we had playground equipment installed in almost every park. We were replacing and updating parks every two years until COVID hit and then we took a four-year break,” deputy director of buildings and grounds Patrick Ramaker, said.
Hi Park was scheduled to be replaced sooner, but because of the pandemic it was delayed until this year.
Playgrounds usually safely last for 20-25 years and this park is past that deadline. The replacement is needed for safety.
The city held an open house at Minnesota State College Southeast to hear comments from the community and show the options of new park equipment.
There are four options that the city will choose from, each with different layouts. All options have play areas for young children and older children.
The half basketball court that is currently at Hi Park will be revamped as a part of the renovation project.
At the open house community members expressed concerns about the lighting and the surrounding trees.
Attendees could place notes on the four options asking questions and providing comments on what they would like to see.
One note asked if the plastic materials used could be recycled and others asked what materials will be used for the ground area.
Residents also had the opportunity to fill out a sheet that listed their top two options for the layouts and give other suggestions and comments.
Public Works is hoping to see the project progress this spring and be completed by the end of summer.
Information gathered from the open house will be brought to the City Council for final decisions and approvals.
For more information about the renovation project and to see the four options for potential layouts and equipment visit the city’s webpage for the project at red-wing.org/1120/Hi-Park-Renovation.
