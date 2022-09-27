Advancing human rights in the city of Red Wing has been a priority of the city for many years.
The Amos Owen award has historically been a way to recognize someone who also presents this priority in their community.
Since 2001 community members have been recognized for their work with human rights advocacy.
The award is named after Amos Owen, a Mdewakanton elder and spiritual leader from the Prairie Island Indian Community who worked tirelessly to preserve Dakota language and culture.
During the Diversity Festival in 2001 Dean Preheim Bartel was the first to receive the award. Preheim was head of Catholic Charities in Red Wing at the time.
When the award nominations open up each year there is a process for selections. The past few years the process has gone through a few phases.
Three members of the Human Rights Commission make up the award committee, the committee then meets in person to review all of the nominations and score them based on specific criteria.
That criteria includes: nominee’s focus on human rights works, the number of people affected by their work and the overall body of the work.
Committee members also note what has stood out to them in each nomination and they discuss each applicant in detail before choosing a winner.
For the last 20 years that the award has been given out there have been 25 total winners, some years there has been more than one winner. The winners have consisted of people from all ages and backgrounds.
Each winner and nominee fought for a wide variety of rights including rights for Native peoples, LGBTQ youth and families, and for the rights of everyone to live in a safe, affordable, healthy community.
Among the winners of the Amos Owen’s award are the sons of Amos Owen, Raymod and Arthur.
Both of the sons continued their father’s tradition of educating others and bridging divides among people.
Award winner Noah White Jr. was another cherished Prairie Island Indian Community leader who continued to work with all people to build a sense of community.
Nicky Buck was the winner in 2018, she guided Red Wing residents toward understanding the prominence of He Mni Can-Barn Bluffs sacred meaning to the indegenous peoples in the area.
She changed perceptions around graffiti practices and led the effort toward healing with the new cultural plaza at the base of the bluff.
In 2019, Julie Malyon and LaVoie House were honored for their work with the CARE Clinic and assisting and advocating for Hispanic youth and families.
The city of Red Wing as an organization is looking forward to the next winner. The winner of this year’s Amos Owen award will be honored on Chief Red Wing Day at the City Council meeting on Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.
If there is someone in your community that should be recognized for their work with human rights the nominations are open until Sept. 30. All people in the greater Red Wing area are eligible.
“Nominating someone for the Amos Owen award is a great way to recognize a friend or family member for helping advance human rights. Please spread the word to friends and family that we're looking for nominees,” City council President Becky Norton said.
To nominate someone for the Amos Owen award the forms are available on the city’s website at red-wing.org/906/Amos-Owen-Award. There is also information about past recipients and their work with human rights.
