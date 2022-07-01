Red Wing has been a force in sustainable practices and finding ways to implement sustainability within their day-to-day processes.
A grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to the city of Red Wing will allow for more sustainable possibilities within the city’s waste management.
On June 30, representatives from the agency officially awarded Red Wing a grant of $140,000 to conduct an organic recycling study at the solid waste facility.
“As communities across Minnesota seek ways to adapt to and prepare for a changing climate, composting programs offer a way to find environmental benefits while reducing the burden on landfills,” agency commissioner Katrina Kessler said.
The city of Red wing contributed $47,000 in matching funds to the study. Once a full study is conducted, a decision will be made on whether or not organic recycling is feasible for the city.
“This money will fund a feasibility study to determine which ways we can best reuse regional organics and support the surrounding communities. I'm really excited about the potential this type of project holds,” Kessler said.
Red Wing has been committed to finding new ways and alternatives to landfills and ways that the community disposes of waste. The city has explored other ways to reduce the quantity of solid waste heading to landfills and incinerators and this will be another step in that direction.
“Composting provides a viable alternative to land disposal. In exploring local options for managing waste types, the city of Red Wing will ensure long-term economic and environmental sustainability for the region’s waste programs,” said Jeff Schneider, deputy director of solid waste in Red Wing.
The solid waste campus in Red Wing serves more than 6,000 residential and commercial properties in the city alone. The campus also serves other communities throughout Goodhue County, and in residential areas of Farmington and Hastings.
With this program in place, the organic recycling and composting program would take care of about a third of the waste in the Red Wing facility. The study will identify the sources and volumes of organic materials available.
In addition, this study will look at potential facility locations for composting, methods for collecting organics, environmental impacts and several other aspects that are needed to run an organic recycling program.
“We are really excited about receiving this grant, this gives us the opportunity to determine how feasible it is to turn over to composting,” City Council President Becky Norton said. “This is something that our residents have been wanting for a long time. Both our youth commission and sustainability commission members have brought this idea up.”
The city will partner with regional communities and institutions to handle large amounts of organic waste with this program in place. Discussions with the Red Wing Public Schools have already taken place for partnering in the use of a facility for organic waste.
“Implementing a composting program would be a big step toward keeping food waste out of landfills, which constitutes 50% of our garbage by weight. We also see opportunities to use the resulting compost as a natural fertilizer which is another win for both environment and budgets,” said Jess Peña, nutrition services director for Red Wing Public Schools.
