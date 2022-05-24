The Red Wing City Council has heard this before, the city needs more affordable housing. Council members heard the message again Monday night as discussions regarding housing in the city were at the forefront.
Leah Hall, the community development director for Three Rivers, presented a possible housing site that would contain affordable housing and deeply affordable housing. In her presentation, she focused on one potential site located near Menards and Walmart.
The location would become a 48-unit apartment complex with larger apartment sizes for families.
“We looked at six parcels within city limits and looked at accessibility and walkability from the locations, whether the site is developable and site control for each site, the preferred site is walkable and checks a lot of the marks we looked at,” Hall said.
The units would be primarily for families, 75% of the units will be three or four bedrooms. There will be income limits evaluated in the application process to ensure availability of affordable housing as this is one of the city’s main focuses currently.
Council members spoke in favor of the potential housing site although no action was taken. There was a consensus among the council members that the project would fit with current priorities of providing housing.
“I’m in favor of this, I think it is really aligned with our current vision and goals, housing is a need in our community, so I am definitely in favor of moving forward with this proposed project,” said council President Becky Norton.
Quick hits
During the meeting the council recognized Mark Milkanin, the 2022 Rotary Service Above Self winner. Milkanin is retiring after 38 years with the city of Red Wing. Engineering Director Jay Owens recognized Milkanin at the meeting and spoke about the time that they worked together for the city.
An approval of agreements was given in entering into a landfill cleanup program with Goodhue County, State of Minnesota and Minnesota pollution control agency. The agreements have been in the works for 20 years. Rick Moskwa public works director said, “This is a really big deal, so many people have worked tirelessly on this project, and it is probably one of the biggest things to happen in the city within the last 20 years.” The approval of this agreement takes liability off of the city of Red Wing and the residents that reside in the community. The care of the facility is now in the hands of the state and will be controlled as part of the state’s entities.
A grant agreement approval was given for phase one of a mural project honoring Dakota Heritage in Red Wing. The project has been placed into two phases, one for design and one for implementation. Phase 1of the project will be completed by early next summer. The first phase has had an emphasis on strong indeginous peoples involvement and community engagement.
An ordinance was introduced approving the rezoning of 13 parcels at the northeast corner of Spring Creek Ave. North and Highway 61. From single family residential low density (R-1) to general business (B-2).
An ordinance was approved amending the fee schedule for new water and sewer adjusted fees beginning July 1.
The first-ever Red Wing Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for June 19 at Central Park from noon-4 p.m.
The conditional use permit was approved for Creekstone Montessori School as a new charter school located on Highway 61
